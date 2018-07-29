Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi's Qayyumabad

Around a dozen ballot papers were found from a garbage dump near Qayyumabad area of Karachi on Saturday, three days after the general elections were held across the country.

The ballot papers were reportedly recovered from a garbage dump and were allegedly stamped to favour the PPP candidate from NA-241 constituency, Moazzam Ali Qureshi, thus fuelling suspicion among the contesting parties over the electoral process.

Karachi East Zone DIG Amir Farooqi told Dawn that Qureshi himself approached police for lodging of FIR. The police have advised the candidate to approach the concerned district returning officer (DRO) to look into this matter and initiate a proper inquiry if need be, as initially, it was DRO’s responsibility.

“Around 10 to 12 ballot papers were recovered,” DIG Farooqi quoted the PPP candidate as saying.