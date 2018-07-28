DAWN.COM

Balochistan Awami Party emerges as largest parliamentary party in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahJuly 28, 2018

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) emerged as the largest parliamentary party after three independent returning candidates joined its ranks on Saturday.

Mitha Khan Kakar from PB-2 Zhob, Sardar Masood Khan Looni from Dukki and Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani from Dalbandin, Chaghi, held a joint press conference where they announced to join BAP.

BAP patron-in-chief Saeed Hashmi and other legislators were also present on the occasion.

"As the largest parliamentary political party, we have to be allowed to form the government in Balochistan," Jam Kamal, the chief of the party said while speaking to the media.

With the inclusion of the independent candidates, the number of BAP legislators in the Balochistan Assembly rose to 18 out of a total of 51 general assembly seats excluding reserved seats.

"We are in contact with two other independent candidates," Kamal revealed.

There has been a split mandate following the July 25 poll results in Balochistan since no single political party was able to secure an overwhelming majority.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s statistics, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) got 8 seats, the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) got 7 seats and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) got 5 seats in the province.

"We are in contact with PTI for the formation of government," the BAP chief said after having spoken to PTI's central leader Naeemul Haq on Saturday on the issue.

Additionally, Awami National Party (ANP) secured 3 while the Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) won 2 seats in the Balochistan Assembly.

The two nationalists parties have remained in political alliance with BNP (M) during the past few years maintaining a joint political stance regarding issues relating to Balochistan.

