Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair tenders resignation

Dawn.comJuly 28, 2018

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair announced on Saturday to step down from the post, DawnNewsTV reported.

The Sindh governor said he has sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain approval.

"During my tenure, I fulfilled my duties under the ambit of law," he said.

PML-N leader Zubair was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Sindh in February, 2017. He was sworn in after the shortest-serving Sindh governor retired justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui passed away in January last year.

Zubair, who was chairman of the Privatisation Commission before being appointed to the governor's post, is the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and MNA-elect Asad Umar.

Prior to serving as chairman of the Privatisation Commission, Zubair was chairman of the Board of Investment from July to December 2013.

From 2012-13, he was a part of the PML-N's Economic, Tax Reforms and Media Committees.

Before working in government, Zubair was employed by IBM, where he held various positions for the duration of his 26-year career until 2007, according to information available on the Privatisation Commission website.

Comments (5)

Anti-Corruption
Jul 28, 2018 07:10pm

I guess he didn't like IK's comments about Governor Houses !

Fareed N
Jul 28, 2018 07:12pm

One brother with PTI other with PML(N) - a safe arrangement

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jul 28, 2018 07:13pm

Best way to save the grace.

Faqad
Jul 28, 2018 07:18pm

He should join PTI just like his brother. Seems like a good man.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 28, 2018 07:24pm

Men following principles must be appreciated for their actions. Well done, Mr. Zubair.

