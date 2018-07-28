DAWN.COM

4 independent MPA-elects in Punjab join PTI

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 28, 2018

Candidates from Kabirwala, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan welcomed into the PTI fold. —Photo provided by author
The returning candidates who contested and won the Punjab Assembly seats as independents are reportedly joining Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), as the party is trying to garner all possible support to surpass PML-N's count of 129 seats in the province.

The PTI, which secured 123 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, will need help of 26 more MPA-elects to have a chance to form a government in the province.

Thus far, four independent candidates have announced their decision to join the PTI following a meeting with party representatives, including Jahangir Tareen, on Saturday.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi joined the party's ranks from Kabirwala, while Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah and Basharat Randhawa pledged their support and joined in from Layyah.

Moreover, Hameed Pitafi from Dera Ghazi Khan also announced his decision to become a part of the PTI's parliamentary party in Punjab.

All four MPA-elects expressed confidence in the party manifesto and its leadership and pledged their support to promulgate Imran Khan's vision and fully participate in the party's efforts to bring change.

Imran Khan congratulated the returning candidates on securing victory in the province and welcomed them into the PTI fold. The party leaders announced that they would be granted important positions in the government due to be formed soon.

