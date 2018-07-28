Police register FIR against former KP CM Akram Durrani for 'disturbing' election

Bannu police on Saturday registered a first information report against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani for allegedly creating disturbances during the July 25 general elections.

The report was registered in the Saddar police station on the complaint of sub-inspector Rustam Khan under Sections 506, 186, 171C, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Panel Code.

According to the FIR, Durrani forcibly tried to enter a women polling station along with his guards and supporters.

He also threatened police and security personnel for stopping him from entering the station, the FIR said.

Police are now trying to arrest the former chief minister.

Durrani was a candidate for the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and belongs to an influential family in Bannu. He contested the recent general elections from the NA-35 Bannu seat and the PK-90 Bannu-IV seat.

While he won the provincial assembly seat, he lost the national assembly seat to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.