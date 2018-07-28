Poll duty kept Jahanian police from investigating rape victim's case

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chak Bharki area of Jahanian, Khanewal on July 23, but a first-information report (FIR) of the case was only registered today due to local police's election duties, DawnNewsTV reported.

The child was reportedly subjected to rape by the gatekeeper of the school she goes to. A medical examination had confirmed her ordeal; however, it took the police five days to register the FIR and arrest the accused.

The SHO of the area told DawnNewsTV that since the police staff was busy with their elections duties, they did not get a chance to conduct investigations right away.

The police sprang into action once the victim's family's protest at the police station caught the media's attention.