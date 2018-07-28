DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Taliban say they spoke with a US official for peace negotiations

APJuly 28, 2018

Email


A senior Taliban official says the insurgent group has held the first direct talks with a U.S. official in a preliminary discussion about future plans for peace negotiations.

This week's meeting with Alice Wells, the U.S.'s top diplomat for South Asia, was an attempt to jump-start talks on ending Washington's longest military engagement, a senior Taliban official told The Associated Press early Saturday.

U.S. officials neither confirmed nor denied a meeting took place.

The Taliban have long demanded direct talks with Washington.

“The discussion was preliminary, initial and both discussed a future meeting and contacts,” said the official on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

It wasn't clear when the next meeting would be held or with whom, but he was certain one would be held.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 28, 2018

Foreign policy plan

A DOMESTIC agenda has long dominated the PTI’s politics, but as the party prepares to assume power for the first...
Updated July 28, 2018

Women voters

ASIDE from the successful candidates, another big winner of the general election on Wednesday were the women of...
July 28, 2018

World Hepatitis Day

WITH an estimated 12-15m of its citizens likely infected with hepatitis B and C, Pakistan has the ignominious status...
Updated July 27, 2018

Time to move on

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan — a long, quintessentially Pakistani struggle to achieve the summit of national politics...
July 27, 2018

Accessing the vote

ACCOUNTS of people with limited mobility trying — and more often than not failing — to vote on Wednesday have...
July 27, 2018

Sweida massacre

THE numbers are chilling. In an orgy of violence orchestrated by the militant Islamic State group in the southern...