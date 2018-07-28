Details of expenses incurred on houses of judges sought

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who created quite a stir recently by accusing intelligence agencies of interfering in affairs of the judiciary, requested the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday to summon the record about expenses incurred on maintenance of official residences of all the superior court judges.

For the first time in the country’s judicial history, the SJC will on Monday commence open hearing of a reference against Justice Siddiqui for allegedly spending more money on the refurbishment of his official residence than he should have. A complaint in this regard was filed by a retired employee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the SJC will start recording evidence against the judge. However, Justice Siddiqui has requested the council through two letters to order production of certain documents and information that he could use in his defence. He said it was not possible for him to get hold of the information sought on his own.

The information the IHC judge has sought includes the total expenditure incurred during the last seven years on the maintenance of each official accommodation of the judges of the Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court and all the high courts.

The applicant has said the council should also summon records relating to the expenses incurred on the houses owned by the superior court judges but declared as official accommodation.

The list and particulars of those superior court judges should also be provided who despite having official accommodations kept on receiving, or are still receiving, house rent allowance at a rate of Rs65,000 per month.

Justice Siddiqui has also asked for the details of furniture and other articles provided in the official accommodations at state expense, besides the record regarding change of furniture and other household articles.

The applicant has also sought details of the alterations, modifications or additions made on the orders of the superior court judges in the official accommodations occupied by them.

The applicant said that necessary directive to the Auditor General Pakistan Revenues, provincial accountant generals, Pakistan Works Department, CDA and the provincial communication and works department should be issued for the provision of the required material for the perusal of SJC. An advance copy of the required data should be provided to him.

Justice Siddiqui has also asked for a notification regarding retirement of Shahid Singha for whom the former was accused of directing good care at a private hospital because the CDA hospital lacked facilities needed for the treatment of the ailment the latter was suffering from.

The IHC judge has also asked for details of the inquiries and criminal proceedings initiated against Ali Anwar Gopang — a senior CDA official, who originated the reference the judge is facing — and the status of inquiry into illegal appointments made by him, including his son Kashif Anwar Gopang.

The list of relatives of Mr Gopang has also been asked for by the applicant in addition to the judicial proceedings as well as contempt of court proceedings against him.

The applicant has also asked for the details of inquiries and criminal proceedings made against Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu — a senior official of the CDA — and judicial proceedings pending against him and observations made against his conduct by the IHC in cases regarding diplomatic shuttle service contract, plots carved out from parks, playgrounds, green areas and providing direct access to the petrol pumps and CNG stations from the Islamabad Highway instead of service road.

Justice Siddiqui has also asked for the service record and the manner in which Sarwar Sindhu got the post of CDA’s director general (planning). He has also asked for a comparative statement of construction at House No 2, Street No 60, F-7/4, Islamabad, where the judge currently lives, before and after the allotment to the applicant.

He has also asked for the date on which the house was vacated by Tariq Aziz, the-then principal secretary to former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, and the condition of the house at the time of allotment to the applicant.

He has also sought details of the expenditure incurred by the CDA/PWD on the directive of the earlier occupant, and alterations, modifications and additions made on the orders of Mr Aziz.

