UN chief praises Pakistanis’ ‘commitment to democracy’

UNITED NATIONS: Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, has congratulated the people of Pakistan upon the conclusion of elections, saying that he “looks forward to the formation of a new government”.

“By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan,” he said in a statement read out by his spokesman Stephane Djuarric on Friday.

“The Secretary General commends the Election Commission of Pakistan for organising the elections, taking initiatives to train women and for making efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disability and other marginalised groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process,” the UN chief said.

“The Secretary General looks forward to the formation of a new government and wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2018