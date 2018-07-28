DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New govt to decide about Nawaz-Maryam ECL issue: caretakers

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated July 28, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet on Friday left it to the new government to decide about putting names of jailed leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, also deferred some other important matters to the new government to be formed soon.

A participant of the meeting told Dawn it did not come under the mandate of the interim government to put names of Mr and Ms Maryam on the ECL.

Another issue left for the new government was the appointment of the new chief executive officer of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A proposal was presented before the cabinet regarding removal of the incumbent president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and the meeting also left the matter for the new government.

A separate proposal was placed before the cabinet regarding allowances of staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but the issue was also deferred by the cabinet.

Following the expiry of the five-year term of the PML-N government, the caretaker government was formed on June 5 to hold 2018 elections on July 25. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken a lead in the polls and it is likely to form the government at the Centre.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing corruption cases against Mr Sharif, had requested the previous PML-N government and the present interim government to place the names of Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and retired Capt Muhammad Safdar on the ECL, but both governments turned down the requests. The first request was made on Feb 11 and the second last month.

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, has sent Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and Safdar to Adiala jail on corruption charges.

The cabinet also took some other decisions and approved assigning of additional charge of posts of Member Technical in Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to Yawar Yaseen, Director General of (Enforcement) PTA, and the charge of Member Compliance & Enforcement to Chaudhry Ali Asghar, Director General (Law), for three months.

The cabinet approved appointment of Muhammad Zareef Baloch, District & Sessions Judge, as the Judge of Special Court (court of narcotics substances), Quetta.

The terms and conditions of appointment of the chairman, 8th Wage Board, were also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved transfer of a case of FOA SBC/Karachi from Anti-Terrorism Court, Karachi-II, to Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad.

The meeting authorised finance division to issue a Letter of Guarantee for local loan for two nuclear power projects in Karachi called K-2/K-3. Amendments to by-laws of 106 and 124 of the Chartered Accountants Bylaws, 1983, were also approved by the cabinet.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 28, 2018

Foreign policy plan

A DOMESTIC agenda has long dominated the PTI’s politics, but as the party prepares to assume power for the first...
Updated July 28, 2018

Women voters

ASIDE from the successful candidates, another big winner of the general election on Wednesday were the women of...
July 28, 2018

World Hepatitis Day

WITH an estimated 12-15m of its citizens likely infected with hepatitis B and C, Pakistan has the ignominious status...
Updated July 27, 2018

Time to move on

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan — a long, quintessentially Pakistani struggle to achieve the summit of national politics...
July 27, 2018

Accessing the vote

ACCOUNTS of people with limited mobility trying — and more often than not failing — to vote on Wednesday have...
July 27, 2018

Sweida massacre

THE numbers are chilling. In an orgy of violence orchestrated by the militant Islamic State group in the southern...