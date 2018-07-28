New govt to decide about Nawaz-Maryam ECL issue: caretakers

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet on Friday left it to the new government to decide about putting names of jailed leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, also deferred some other important matters to the new government to be formed soon.

A participant of the meeting told Dawn it did not come under the mandate of the interim government to put names of Mr and Ms Maryam on the ECL.

Another issue left for the new government was the appointment of the new chief executive officer of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A proposal was presented before the cabinet regarding removal of the incumbent president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and the meeting also left the matter for the new government.

A separate proposal was placed before the cabinet regarding allowances of staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but the issue was also deferred by the cabinet.

Following the expiry of the five-year term of the PML-N government, the caretaker government was formed on June 5 to hold 2018 elections on July 25. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken a lead in the polls and it is likely to form the government at the Centre.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing corruption cases against Mr Sharif, had requested the previous PML-N government and the present interim government to place the names of Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and retired Capt Muhammad Safdar on the ECL, but both governments turned down the requests. The first request was made on Feb 11 and the second last month.

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, has sent Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and Safdar to Adiala jail on corruption charges.

The cabinet also took some other decisions and approved assigning of additional charge of posts of Member Technical in Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to Yawar Yaseen, Director General of (Enforcement) PTA, and the charge of Member Compliance & Enforcement to Chaudhry Ali Asghar, Director General (Law), for three months.

The cabinet approved appointment of Muhammad Zareef Baloch, District & Sessions Judge, as the Judge of Special Court (court of narcotics substances), Quetta.

The terms and conditions of appointment of the chairman, 8th Wage Board, were also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved transfer of a case of FOA SBC/Karachi from Anti-Terrorism Court, Karachi-II, to Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad.

The meeting authorised finance division to issue a Letter of Guarantee for local loan for two nuclear power projects in Karachi called K-2/K-3. Amendments to by-laws of 106 and 124 of the Chartered Accountants Bylaws, 1983, were also approved by the cabinet.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2018