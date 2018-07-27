Multi-party conference rejects results of July 25 polls 'with consensus', demands re-election
A multi-party conference (MPC) called to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections on Friday rejected the results of the poll, demanding a "transparent" re-election.
Attended by leaders of various parties, the MPC was chaired by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It was held at the Islamabad residence of MMA leader Mian Aslam.
"The All Parties Conference has completely rejected the July 25, 2018 elections with consensus," announced Rehman while addressing the media after the PML-N-hosted conference concluded.
"We do not consider this election to be the mandate of the public, but a theft of people's mandate."
Read: Here's a list of constituencies where PTI, PML-N, PPP are alleging rigging
In a reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), he said the leaders in attendance do not accept "the majority of those claiming to have won the majority".
Rehman said the elected candidates of the parties whose leaders attended the MPC will not take oath. However, he hastened to add that Shahbaz Sharif had requested to be allowed to consult his party over the move first.
He said a movement will be started, and protests will be held to demand a re-election, the schedule of which would be decided by a committee within a day or two. The MPC will also approach other parties who have concerns over the elections but could not attend today's meeting, he announced.
"We will not let democracy be held hostage by any establishment," he declared.
The JUI-F chief said the parliament had approved a grant of Rs20 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls, questioning: "Are these the elections it [ECP] has conducted?"
He claimed that the ECP had failed to command the results of the elections despite "wasting so much public money". Returning, presiding and other officers "remained a hostage to the army personnel" and did not hand over results of the parties' polling agents, he alleged.
Read: Under-fire ECP puts blame on result transmission system
"We will not let these thieves even enter the parliament," Rehman warned.
Shahbaz said Wednesday's elections saw the "worst irregularities", the examples of which are not found in Pakistani history.
The PPP had earlier on Friday decided not to attend the conference, with a spokesperson saying its leadership will devise its own strategy regarding alleged poll irregularities.
In attendance at the MPC were Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, National Party's Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and several MMA leaders.
PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Tanveer and Khurram Dastagir and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders Mustafa Kamal, Raza Haroon and Waseem Ahmed also participated.
Interestingly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar also showed up to the conference, despite reports that his party has agreed to join the PTI-led government in the centre after a contact between PTI leader Jehangir Tareen and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
Speaking at the MPC, Sattar alleged that the July 25 polls were "rigged massively" and the results were altered.
"Results of their choice were devised and the party of their choice was made to win," he claimed.
The MMA had on Thursday rejected the poll results outright, calling for declaring the entire electoral exercise “null and void”.
The recently revived alliance of five religio-political parties suffered a drubbing in the elections and even its chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and JI emir Sirajul Haq tasted defeat in their native constituencies.
The PML-N too had decided to take all major parties, including the PPP and obviously excluding the PTI, on board to formulate a joint strategy to take up the rigging issue that it believes has deprived it of majority in the coming National Assembly.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had told Dawn that any decision about whether or not to boycott parliament would be taken after consulting other parties at the MPC.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (30)
They all should RESPECT THE VOTERS.
It would remain 'alleged' as opposition narrative.
EU Mission has already praised conduct of elections.
Leaders of PML-N, ANP, QWP, NP, PSP, MQM-P and XYZ are forming the opposition.
Dr. Farooq Sattar , the party of whose choice was made to win, can you please explain.
Once again a mistake from Farooq Sattar! He should not attend this conference when his party already in talks with PTI for coalition.
All thieves get together.
as IK always said - all the parties will join each other to form a force against him... IK must be doing something right... so happy to see these old, corrupt & greedy faces out of the parliament.. media should now ignore them forever so they don't even recognise their own shadow in 5 years time
They want "re-election" with a free hand in rigging like they enjoyed in past elections!
The nation does not want any of you. So go away, and leave the nation alone.
2018 Elections of Pakistan are history now.It is time to unite and concentrate on Issues of utmost importance affecting Pakistan.
MPC will get nothing.
Game over for APC..please accept and move on.. They are resisting change which will stop their illegal activities and businesses.. thank you ik
Failed agenda of the multi-party conference and failed outcome.
These all same. When Khan was blaming for 2013 election rigging they were against him. Because that time they all rigged election and win. Now this time they loose 2018 they all came to same page and complaining. it will be loss to nation if we go re election. They are no good to this country. If democracy has to run like this, then better fold this. We don't need reject looters politician.
As usual, Looser are now crying foul.
Why don't they go to the court with evidence?
It ain’t going to happen. Funny the people who are not eligible to take oath pushing the idea of not taking oath. Naya Pakistan is what masses want. Pls read EU report on these elections.
All the corrupt trying to save there I’ll gotten gains.
Majority has spoken the verdict in favour of pti. This party has got the mandate to manage the state business for five comming years...thats it. Moreover Pakistan can not afford reelection which could be a heavy burden on our shattered economy.
What a bunch of laughing stock...Same rotten trash who have been sucking every drop out of Pakistani exchequer for decades.... . InshAllah the next election will be even more brutal for them and I hope they are completely wiped out.
Long live the great Pakistani nation and its silent revolution in this election... Saab saay pahlay Pakistan.
All the thieves are getting together and unless they get some bones they are going to create problems.
If you do re-election 10 time you all will lose again and Imran Khan will win more seats. Pakistani people have learned the lesson and they will only vote for who can deliver results with honesty not like you corrupt politicians who are in parliament for decades but didn't do anything for people.
As a PMLN supporter, I am truly disappointed. Pakistan elected PTI, and we should all accept that. From this point onwards, PMLN just lost another supporter, and PTI has gained a new one.
Wait until 2023
What else can they demand to stay afloat, make their token presence felt and remain in the limelight?
so are they boycotting the parliament? Please do so reelection could be held in their winning constituencies only. Hopefully then they will loose more seats
Who will listen to these rejected corrupt mafia. I feel sad about Jamat Islami
The thieves lost so now they don't accept the outcome....Those days are gone that they just kept on looting Pakistan.
Let them cry. Pakistanis don't care about these corrupt mafia.
It is good that PPP and MQM have stayed away from this 'Multi-Party Conference'. Let us get started with governance. Let us save Pakistan's sovereignty first and we will worry about democracy later. Democracy in subservient nations serves no purpose other than confirming their subservience.