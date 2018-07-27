PPP rejects election results, but will form opposition in National Assembly: Bilawal
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday announced that his party rejects the election results and criticised the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold fair and transparent elections.
Furthermore, the PPP chairman asked the chief election commissioner to resign immediately.
He, however, said that PPP will play its role as an opposition in the parliament setting an example for others on how "opposition [politics] is done".
"Free and fair elections are every Pakistani’s right and on that front we are not willing to compromise," he said, adding that PPP will take the matter forward in the parliament.
Bilawal confirmed that the party is set to form the government in Sindh. He put forth Syed Murad Ali Shah's name as their chosen candidate for the post of chief minister.
Earlier in the day, PPP announced that it will not attend the multi-party conference (MPC) called by the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) and PML-N to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.
PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar told DawnNewsTV neither party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari nor co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will join the MPC called in Islamabad.
He said the party did not see the need to attend it when its own leadership was gathering in Karachi to discuss the issue. "The PPP leadership will devise its own political strategy [over alleged poll irregularities]," Babar said.
See: Nawaz sees election as ‘stolen’, results as ‘tainted, dubious’
The PML-N had on Thursday decided to take all major parties, including the PPP and obviously excluding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on board to formulate a joint strategy to take up the rigging issue that it believes has deprived it of majority in the coming National Assembly.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had told Dawn that any decision whether or not to boycott parliament would be taken after consulting other parties at the MPC.
However, she hastened to add that unlike the PTI, the PML-N was not a party that could ever do politics which was detrimental to the country.
“We will (try to) form a ‘united political front’ to take up the issue of rigging. All political parties will gather in Islamabad on Friday to formulate a joint strategy against rigging. We will present constituency-wise evidence of rigging and issue a white paper on rigging after the MPC,” she said.
“Rigging had been committed in a bid to ‘select ladla’ (Imran Khan),” she said and called upon the authorities concerned to hold an inquiry to ascertain why the result transmission system of the Election Commission of Pakistan had broken down.
“Why were polling agents expelled and not given Form 45?” she asked.
The MMA too rejected the results outright, calling for declaring the entire electoral exercise “null and void”.
Comments (27)
poor decision from pppp
Well done.. very wise decision. Keep some political ethics.
Appreciated Statement, they must be extended their support to PTI.
Good decision.
Political acumen of PPP is appreciable.
Wise decision - today we are all enjoying democracy and let's keep faith in strengthing it and which will ultimately strengthen the country.
first thing first, put their names on ECL
Indicates, PPP is tilted towards coalition govt. with PTI
Why would they join? PPP got a NRO long time ago. Plus they were gifted Sindh once again in these selections I mean elections. PPP's alliance with more powerful sources has really worked for them. Well done.
Seems PPP is happy with looting Sindh.
The reason for PPP not to attend MPC is to seek opportunity to form a collation govt.in Punjab with PTI and start a new chapter of corruption in Punjab. All the electable will flow towards PTI in Punjab.
Now this is Naya Pakistan!
good decision!
Politically matured Move. PPP is democratic party which should never be part of these un democratic forces. I think Chairman Bilawal should visit Mr Imran Khan and congratulate him. We need to change the culture now. Pakistan Zindabad
PML-N and PPP are shedding crocodile tears. This is 21st century folks. We do not need dynasties.
@PPP Joining PTI actually you theory is garbage what it means is PPP has got it's Sindh cake so why will it risk that. Noon had nothing left so they got nothing to lose.
Gone are the days of political dynasties.... Now, political parties should work to establish real democracy within their own ranks to promote merit.
PPP knows there was no rigging.
@PPP Joining PTI ....If PTI let PPP join the government, my support for PTI ends that day
Not a secret any more. Bhuttos will join IK and take a share in the
so back door channel seems to be open and some discussion is going on behind the scene.
Do we have space for them in Parliament? Both father and son should concentrate on interior Sindh where they got votes from. Cities has rejected them so there is no space for them.
Very good decision, people rejected them and they have realized it. No use of joining other parties to create troubles for PTI and get yourself more in the mud. A wise decision by PPP after a long time.
Wise decision which was expected from Bilawal
Looks who is saying. Whole family from grand father to mother and even himself enjoying luxurious life through corruption money. TAG OF PAKISTAN
This means he rejects results of his party including his father and aunt.
SO FAR PPP can rejected all the elections expect the 2008 when Zardari won... lol