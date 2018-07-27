DAWN.COM

PPP decides not to join multi-party conference over poll results

Nadir GuramaniUpdated July 27, 2018

The PPP has decided not to attend a multi-party conference (MPC) called by the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) and PML-N on Friday to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.

PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar told DawnNewsTV neither party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari not co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will join the MPC called by the PML-N in Islamabad today.

He said the PPP was not informed in advance regarding the MPC, and the party did not see the need to attend it when its own leadership was gathering in Karachi to discuss the issue.

"The PPP leadership will devise its own political strategy [over alleged poll irregularities]," Babar added.

The PML-N had on Thursday decided to take all major parties, including the PPP and obviously excluding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on board to formulate a joint strategy to take up the rigging issue that it believes has deprived it of majority in the coming National Assembly.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had told Dawn that any decision whether or not to boycott parliament would be taken after consulting other parties at the MPC.

However, she hastened to add that unlike the PTI, the PML-N was not a party that could ever do politics which was detrimental to the country.

“We will (try to) form a ‘united political front’ to take up the issue of rigging. All political parties will gather in Islamabad on Friday to formulate a joint strategy against rigging. We will present constituency-wise evidence of rigging and issue a white paper on rigging after the MPC,” she said.

Pak_UK
Jul 27, 2018 04:14pm

Well done.. very wise decision. Keep some political ethics.

fida
Jul 27, 2018 04:21pm

Appreciated Statement, they must be extended their support to PTI.

Amer Rao
Jul 27, 2018 04:24pm

Good decision.

shoaib
Jul 27, 2018 04:29pm

first thing first, put their names on ECL

PPP Joining PTI
Jul 27, 2018 04:41pm

Indicates, PPP is tilted towards coalition govt. with PTI

