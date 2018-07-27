PPP decides not to join multi-party conference over poll results

The PPP has decided not to attend a multi-party conference (MPC) called by the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) and PML-N on Friday to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.

PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar told DawnNewsTV neither party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari not co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will join the MPC called by the PML-N in Islamabad today.

He said the PPP was not informed in advance regarding the MPC, and the party did not see the need to attend it when its own leadership was gathering in Karachi to discuss the issue.

"The PPP leadership will devise its own political strategy [over alleged poll irregularities]," Babar added.

The PML-N had on Thursday decided to take all major parties, including the PPP and obviously excluding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on board to formulate a joint strategy to take up the rigging issue that it believes has deprived it of majority in the coming National Assembly.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had told Dawn that any decision whether or not to boycott parliament would be taken after consulting other parties at the MPC.

However, she hastened to add that unlike the PTI, the PML-N was not a party that could ever do politics which was detrimental to the country.

“We will (try to) form a ‘united political front’ to take up the issue of rigging. All political parties will gather in Islamabad on Friday to formulate a joint strategy against rigging. We will present constituency-wise evidence of rigging and issue a white paper on rigging after the MPC,” she said.