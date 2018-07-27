We have reservations but will respect PTI's mandate: Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said that his party will respect the mandate given to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at the Centre but seemed confident of forming the government in Punjab, with the help of like-minded independent.

At a press conference held in Lahore, Hamza said his party has reservations on the results of elections 2018. "There was pre-poll rigging as our workers were arrested and booked for terrorism," he said. "Then on election day our polling agents in DG Khan were beaten up. Also, surveys conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown that Punjab was ahead in health and education sectors. But we see today that polls results are different in Punjab.

"But despite all our reservations, we will respect PTI's mandate. We want democracy to flourish in Pakistan. Even if democracy is flawed, it's solution is more democracy, and then more democracy. The PML-N has 64 seats in the National Assembly. We will play the role of the opposition."

Hamza recalled how his party had the chance to form the govt in KP in 2013 but his uncle, the former PM Nawaz Sharif, "respected the mandate given to the PTI."

"Nawaz Sharif made a big decision then and allowed the PTI to form the government. It hadn't happened before in Pakistan's history."

Hamza seemed confident that the PML-N would form provincial government in Punjab. "In Punjab, PML-N has 129 seats, PTI has 118, while 27 are independent — who share our ideology. Our people are in touch with them. We have emerged as a force. We want to tell the people that we will give good news to them."

"All hurdles [in forming the govt] will be exposed before the nation," he added.

Hamza said that Khan "said nice things" in his first speech but that "it remains to be seen how much of his plans he could actually implement."