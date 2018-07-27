DAWN.COM

We have reservations but will respect PTI's mandate: Hamza Shahbaz

Dawn.comUpdated July 27, 2018

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said that his party will respect the mandate given to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at the Centre but seemed confident of forming the government in Punjab, with the help of like-minded independent.

At a press conference held in Lahore, Hamza said his party has reservations on the results of elections 2018. "There was pre-poll rigging as our workers were arrested and booked for terrorism," he said. "Then on election day our polling agents in DG Khan were beaten up. Also, surveys conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown that Punjab was ahead in health and education sectors. But we see today that polls results are different in Punjab.

"But despite all our reservations, we will respect PTI's mandate. We want democracy to flourish in Pakistan. Even if democracy is flawed, it's solution is more democracy, and then more democracy. The PML-N has 64 seats in the National Assembly. We will play the role of the opposition."

Hamza recalled how his party had the chance to form the govt in KP in 2013 but his uncle, the former PM Nawaz Sharif, "respected the mandate given to the PTI."

"Nawaz Sharif made a big decision then and allowed the PTI to form the government. It hadn't happened before in Pakistan's history."

Hamza seemed confident that the PML-N would form provincial government in Punjab. "In Punjab, PML-N has 129 seats, PTI has 118, while 27 are independent — who share our ideology. Our people are in touch with them. We have emerged as a force. We want to tell the people that we will give good news to them."

"All hurdles [in forming the govt] will be exposed before the nation," he added.

Hamza said that Khan "said nice things" in his first speech but that "it remains to be seen how much of his plans he could actually implement."

A&A
Jul 27, 2018 01:17pm

They have reservations but no proof.....!!! Nation is not that fool.....

Ayesha
Jul 27, 2018 01:21pm

Time will tell how democratically you’ll behave. History tells a different story.

Zahid
Jul 27, 2018 01:22pm

Ok! So you’re satisfied with provincial assembly results but not when it comes to National Assembly?

mks
Jul 27, 2018 01:22pm

All Sharief's still dreaming

Irfan Raza
Jul 27, 2018 01:39pm

After Imran Khan offer to open the boxes, Noon has no choice but to accept the outcome. Noon knows they can't prove rigging as there was no rigging.

Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Jul 27, 2018 01:42pm

please give chance to PTI to serve Punjab this time.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Jul 27, 2018 01:50pm

Hamaza Shahbaz sahib has at last spoken the truth as there is no any other remedy than more democracy for the welfare of the nation.

A Voter
Jul 27, 2018 01:53pm

PTI should respect the mandate of PML N in Punjab. If they say elections are fair then let the largest party form the government in Punjab. Strengthen democracy and decent traditions.

Harmony-1©
Jul 27, 2018 01:54pm

Punjab too has rejected PMLn. Only Lahore was with them with some visible road works in Lahore!

Petrolhead
Jul 27, 2018 01:56pm

What other options do you have, realistically?

Sid
Jul 27, 2018 02:00pm

What is going on in the Punjab assembly? I thought PTI was as ahead and then it was neck and neck and now shahbaz thinks PMLN is ahead?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 27, 2018 02:03pm

All parties are shredding crocodile's tears knowing that election was held fairly under army's and security forces control, and PTI won the mandate. They have no option but accepting the results and give Imran Khan and his team a chance to prove their capabilities - no corrupt mafia and their cronies will have their way. Let's work together for betterment of Pakistan and future generations!

ajr
Jul 27, 2018 02:06pm

PML-N will not be allowed to form the government in punjab, despite being the single largest party.

Ubuntu
Jul 27, 2018 02:08pm

This is the right spirit.

Nadeem A
Jul 27, 2018 02:29pm

This is acceptance of defeat by PML N. Simple

jawaid
Jul 27, 2018 02:29pm

Good. Let's work hard together to make Pakistan stable and economically strong.

Pak-UK
Jul 27, 2018 02:31pm

No thank you.. we don’t need you in Punjab too.

sheryaar
Jul 27, 2018 02:34pm

u cannot form govt in punjab !!

Exceptions
Jul 27, 2018 02:38pm

Positive move

