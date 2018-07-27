PTI, PML-N go head to head for control of Punjab
A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) asserted its intention to form governments at the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well Punjab, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz appeared confident that his party would retain control over the Punjab Assembly instead of being relegated to the opposition benches.
Hamza, at a press conference in Lahore, said that PML-N is reaching out to independent candidates who won PA seats ─ claiming that they shared the PML-N's ideology ─ in order to attain the outright majority needed to once again form government in Punjab.
"In Punjab, PML-N has 127 seats, PTI has 118, while 27, who are independent, share our ideology. Our people are in touch with them," he said.
Hamza's remarks, which come a day after reports surfaced that both he and Saad Rafique had been directed to recruit independents in Punjab, appear to have set the PML-N squarely on collision course with the PTI, whose members yesterday had welcomed all except the PML-N and PPP to join forces to form the Punjab government.
"Minus the PML-N and the PPP, the PTI welcomes all independents and other parties’ elected members from Punjab to join hands [with us],” PTI's Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed had said.
Sources say that party leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen, on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, have established contact with independents and other parties’ MPAs-elect to join hands with the PTI for this purpose.
Hamza recalled how his party had the chance to form the government in KP in 2013 but his uncle, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had "respected the mandate given to the PTI".
"Nawaz Sharif made a big decision by allowing the PTI to form the government in KP. It hadn't happened before in Pakistan's history."
Hamza seemed confident that the PML-N would form the provincial government in Punjab. "We have emerged as a force. We want to tell the people that we will soon give good news to them."
A party looking to form a government in Punjab will need 149 seats in the 297-seat house. The Election Commission of Pakistan will notify the selection of women on 66 reserved seats and eight on minority seats according to the lists submitted by political parties.
In 2013, the PML-N ruled Punjab with an absolute majority — 239 directly elected MPs in the 297-member house. The PTI had played the role of a tiny opposition with 30 seats of its own, eight each of the PML-Q and the PPP, as well as the PML-Zia which got three seats, while Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Bahawalpur National Awami Party and Pakistan National Muslim League had one seat each in the Punjab Assembly.
'Will respect PTI's mandate despite reservations over results'
Hamza also expressed reservations over the results of the election, but said that his party would respect the PTI's mandate for the sake of democracy.
"Pre-poll rigging was apparent, as our workers were arrested and booked for terrorism," he said. "Then on election day our polling agents in DG Khan were beaten up. Also, surveys conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown that Punjab was ahead in health and education sectors. But we see today that polls results are different in Punjab," he claimed.
"But despite all our reservations, we will respect the PTI's mandate. We want democracy to flourish in Pakistan. Even if democracy is flawed, the only solution to it is more democracy ─ and then more democracy. The PML-N has 64 seats in the National Assembly. We will play the role of the opposition."
Hamza conceded that PTI chief Imran Khan had "said nice things" in his first public address but that "it remains to be seen how much of his plans he can actually implement."
Comments (63)
They have reservations but no proof.....!!! Nation is not that fool.....
Time will tell how democratically you’ll behave. History tells a different story.
Ok! So you’re satisfied with provincial assembly results but not when it comes to National Assembly?
All Sharief's still dreaming
It is good to accept respect of the vote. Good luck to N-League with better performance this time especially with police reforms & health care.
Surveys conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had showed that Punjab was ahead in health and education sectors.
This guy comparing a war torn province that PTI ran for the first time with Punjab.
Totally agreed "But despite all our reservations, we want democracy to flourish in Pakistan. Even if democracy is flawed, it's solution is more democracy, and then more democracy."
If the independents have any sense of duty to their country and they are honest then they would not sit with PMLN. There is absolutely no chance that PMLN will form Govt in Punjab.
Anyone sitting with tainted and corrupt PMLN officials should search their conscience and decide whether they wish to be part of this coalition.
PMLN will do anything to save their wealth, it will not work, I promise you.
It is good thay at least some sense has prevailed....Better accept your defeat....Sit in opposition...Try to honestly build you image... People would see as how the PTI is delivering according to their promises....If they fail which I have my doubts...You can try your luck inn next election...Better show some maturity now and let the nation move forward...No more politics of agitation and corruption.Enough is enough....
The latest tally is 123 and 127 with PMLQ and independents PTI can easily form Punjab Government.
PML N spent numerous years in Punjab and still want to get another chance. What did the N Government do/perform in past many years? N Leadership needs to understand that they didn't get this country in their heirs. Above all they need to give respect to Nations mandate, which is quite evident in the results of Elections. We as a Nation are now fed up and we all seek accountability of all accused. Long Live Pakistan
I disagree, the independents will be made to join PTI and that will be good for the country. A federal government without control over its most populous province will cause rifts.
After Imran Khan offer to open the boxes, Noon has no choice but to accept the outcome. Noon knows they can't prove rigging as there was no rigging.
please give chance to PTI to serve Punjab this time.
Hamza Shahbaz must work for democracy and prove himself to be honest and credable public servent. He need to distance himself from the adverse baggage of PML N and work on removing "N" from his party name. The nation recognize the work that is based on honesty and commitment dedicated to serving the country with integrity and honor.
Good Headlines. and Statement to accept what Pakistani's elect. Best Wishes to Hamza
Politics is a cruel game. Statement of Hamza has further cornered his eldest uncle Nawaz Sharif in the prison cell. The likelihood of getting him out of jail has diminished.
Hamaza Shahbaz sahib has at last spoken the truth as there is no any other remedy than more democracy for the welfare of the nation.
PTI should respect the mandate of PML N in Punjab. If they say elections are fair then let the largest party form the government in Punjab. Strengthen democracy and decent traditions.
Punjab too has rejected PMLn. Only Lahore was with them with some visible road works in Lahore!
What other options do you have, realistically?
What is going on in the Punjab assembly? I thought PTI was as ahead and then it was neck and neck and now shahbaz thinks PMLN is ahead?
All parties are shredding crocodile's tears knowing that election was held fairly under army's and security forces control, and PTI won the mandate. They have no option but accepting the results and give Imran Khan and his team a chance to prove their capabilities - no corrupt mafia and their cronies will have their way. Let's work together for betterment of Pakistan and future generations!
PML-N will not be allowed to form the government in punjab, despite being the single largest party.
This is the right spirit.
its a stupid statement -. what mandate PTI has? stolen ? PML N has no guts to stand up...
Punjab CM has to be from PTI.
This is the closest you can expect as a concession speech from them. Thank you!
Seems Gentlemans talk with maturity and according to situations.
How Imran has mandate, if all are questioning how votes were counted!
Hamza Shabaz wants to emerge as a leader in his party and has realized that the best way is to respect PTI’s real position.
PML-N has so many corruption cases on themselves that they cannot stand their ground. What PML-N is looking for is a NRO which PPP already got. This is true face of democracy in our country.
sharif's has no choice left ! either Adiyala or London ..
I hope PTI will give a new cheif minister.
This is acceptance of defeat by PML N. Simple
Good. Let's work hard together to make Pakistan stable and economically strong.
No thank you.. we don’t need you in Punjab too.
u cannot form govt in punjab !!
Positive move
PML-N is trying to steal Punjab and PTI shouldn't allow it. The only the almost equal number of PP seats wins by the PTI shows that Punjab has changed its mind and they rather have PTI on front while the PMLN can hold a powerful opposition. PTI must not let Punjab suffer and be looted for another 5 years by the hands of the criminal Sharif family.
You have no other choice but to respect PTI mandate, toothless tiger has no bite.
@A&A:What proof Khan Sb had in 2013 when he started his 4 years dharna?
You do know that you don't have any crux/proof to validae your allegations and none of you can bring out 1/3rd of Khan's Dharna crowds thus accepting it is the only realistic option.
Now it is time the next government expedite the process of accountability accross the board without any discrimination and retrieve the I'll gotten wealth from the corrupt elements. In this regards no concession or leniency would be acceptable by the nation.
Common sense prevails, which is good. They are rising to a new standard of sanity, rarely attributed to the politicians.
Hamza Sharif - has that man even helped a single person is his entire life?
In Punjab majority with PML-N so let them rule. Dont use tactics of money laundering.
That's the spirit !! (y)
You are corrupt to the core!!!
No way, he should not make Govt even in Punjab. We suffered for last 30 yrs, they built just Lahore even in Lahore you can swim in Moonsoon!
What else can he say at this crucial juncture in time and history to stay afloat, make his presence felt and remain in the limelight?
This is Pakistan's 2nd Independence, 1st from the British and the 2nd from the Corrupt Elite!
@Zahid you were satisfied with KPK result in 2013 but not in national assembly
PML-Q secured 7 provincial seats from Punjab and they are already an ally of PTI so as AML. Hamza Sharif can just dream now.
Only time which seems to have changed big time, will tell.
We appreciate your effort.
Let PTI form government in Punjab also for once.
Hamza, you and all the members and supporters of PMLN. have no other choice but to have to accept the public mandated N favour of PTI.
pti need support of only 12 independ candidates to form govt in punjab.
Appreciated Statement, they must be extended their support to PTI.
It's time for PTI to perform. No more BS.