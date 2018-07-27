Election vote count: PTI poised to form government with 117 seats so far
With nearly two days elapsing since the counting of poll results began, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has retained its considerable edge over its contenders, bagging 115 of the total 270 seats on which elections were held, according to the preliminary results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The PML-N is a distant second, leading on 64 seats, while the PPP has won 43. The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) ─ an alliance of multiple religious parties ─ has managed to secure just 13 seats.
Independent candidates have won 12 spots in the National Assembly, while the MQM-P has six seats to its name. The PML-Q, meanwhile, has won four seats, and the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have grabbed two seats each.
Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has three seats, while Sheikh Rashid's Awami Muslim League (AML) and Awami National Party (ANP) each have one seat.
The national voter turnout for the polls was 51.85 per cent, an additional director of the ECP announced in a press conference.
He added that the turnout in Balochistan stood at 44.79pc, at 45.52pc in KP, 55.9pc in Punjab and 48.11pc in Sindh.
Punjab Assembly
Despite performing poorly nationwide, the PML-N has emerged as the largest political party in Punjab with 127 seats, followed by the PTI (123 seats). Independent candidates have won 29 seats in the province, while PML-Q has won seven.
The PPPP has only won six seats in Punjab while PML-F, Jamshed Dasti's Awami Raj Party and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have won a seat each, according to the ECP.
Sindh Assembly
The PPPP appears set to form government in Sindh for the third consecutive term. The party has won 74 seats in the Sindh Assembly while the PTI has edged past MQM-P to emerge as the second-largest political party with 23 seats to its names — mostly from Karachi.
MQM-P is in the third position with 16 seats while GDA — a newly formed alliance of parties in the province — has won 11. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and MMA have won one seat each.
Balochistan Assembly
BAP has won 14 seats in Balochistan Assembly, becoming the largest party in the province, while the MMA is in the second place with nine seats.
Akhtar Mengal's BNP has won five seats in the province while the PTI has won four.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI has dominated electoral proceedings in KP, bagging a whopping 67 seats, followed by the MMA which has only managed to win 10. The ANP's seat tally stands at six while the PML-N has won five. The PPPP has won four seats in the KP Assembly.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (20)
This is an excellent opportunity for Imran Khan to prove himself a great leader of Pakistan. He must do everything to get public confidence and support in order to be remembered forever. Imran must heed Karachi and solve issues of Karachi. He can establish deep roots in Karachi beginning from now.
Welcome to Naya Pakistan :)
Let's wait and see the final tally once the entire process of vote counting is done with in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
PTI has emerged as new national level mainstream party and that's what happens when you do politics for the sake of nation and country. I hope IK will implement his manifesto which he is fighting for past 22 years.
PTI is the ONLY party having won NA seat in each province and center. Rest are all regional parties!!
The real challenge for PTI begins now. Since they have been so critical of everyone and everything, and they don’t have an ethnic base to fall back on, they will have to perform in a big way or the same people who voted for them will come for their necks.
Unless PPP changes its style of governance soon (feudal/land cruiser) it will be wiped out even from Sindh in the next election.
Where is minority representation
He will definitely send Najum Sethi packing. A new PCB chairman is coming.
PTI with the opposition leader in Sindh, a better hope for Karachi.
Great news for those helpless, trifle, insignificant, feeble, weak, vulnerable, battered and ordinary people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who stood and waited for 70 plus long, tiring and painful years to stay afloat, get counted, make their presence felt and eventually, come to the limelight.
Congrats to PTI. Despite differences with PPP for the sake of smooth sailing PTI should join hands with PPP both at Center & Sindh, & Punjab. And Ofcourse govern with relentless honesty, and serve the people of Pakistan, while no confrontation with PML(N) let the courts decide their fate. If possible avail chance of forming government in Punjab too, with coalition of PPP & others. Best wishes all the way for Imran Khan and his team.
The Almighty Lord has bestowed His blessings on Pakistan by choosing right leadership for the poor people who can now have some relief in their life after 4 decades of corrupt rule.
PTI will bring peace and lights in Karachi.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Its official PTI has won We love Imran Khan
In case IK is reading this. Requests for him or if he thinks these are expectations from him. 1. Budget for education must be 50% of the overall budget to be spent. 2. Technology and scientific research budget 25%. Employment and social reformation 10% and 5% should be for defense. Establish the Satellite launching system in the country. Each of the province should be separated into two parts to eradicate terrorism.
Was it an election or a selection
Alhmdulillah imran khan has been given a chnce by this public now let's observe how does he endavour to keep up to the expectations of people realizing his promises as the nation has given him their trusts.. He should begin to act AsAp n prove himself a real savior
This is a chance for PTI to spread into rural Sindh and Balochistan and become a national party. We have not had a national party for a while (or maybe never). This will go a long way to lessen the ethnic (and maybe hopefully religious) divisions in the country. Inshallah.
Pakistan zindabad
@Magnanimous approach coalition with PPP. Why should they join hands with the corrupt?