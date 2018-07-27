DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MMA wants elections to be declared ‘null and void’

Kashif AbbasiUpdated July 27, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) has called for declaring the entire electoral exercise “null and void” and rejected the results outright.

Speaking to Dawn after a meeting of the alliance on Thursday, MMA’s secretary general Liaquat Baloch said that after reviewing the post-election situation, the MMA leadership had decided to convene a multi-party conference (MPC) in Islamabad on Friday (today) to thrash out a joint strategy.

The recently revived alliance of five religio-political parties suffered a drubbing in the elections and even its chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq tasted defeat in their native constituencies.

Mr Baloch said most of the participants were of the view the alliance should demand that the results be declared “null and void”, but it was decided that a final decision would be made after consulting other parties.

In reply to a question, he said the MMA had invited all major political parties, excluding the PTI, to the MPC. He said Maulana Fazl had already contacted the leaders of other parties, including former president Asif Zardari. Mr Baloch was of the view that the whole election exercise had become doubtful after “complete failure” of the Election Commission (ECP) to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the MMA meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that the ECP had no control over the returning officers and district returning officers on polling day.

“It seemed that the ROs and the DROs had been made hostage,” he said.

The Maulana, who heads his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, alleged that the presiding officers had not provided Form 45 (the statement of count) to polling agents, instead providing the results to agents on loose sheets of paper. He said soldiers would take custody of polling bags and then “transport them somewhere”. Maulana Fazl said the transmission of poll results was stopped after Maghrib prayers and the “prepared results” were still being issued. He said the MMA had decided to continue its struggle for the sanctity of vote.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Newspaper

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Education beyond elections

Education beyond elections

We cannot differentiate between the performance of the provinces to clearly say that one did better than the other.

Editorial

Updated July 27, 2018

Time to move on

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan — a long, quintessentially Pakistani struggle to achieve the summit of national politics...
July 27, 2018

Accessing the vote

ACCOUNTS of people with limited mobility trying — and more often than not failing — to vote on Wednesday have...
July 27, 2018

Sweida massacre

THE numbers are chilling. In an orgy of violence orchestrated by the militant Islamic State group in the southern...
July 26, 2018

Prison conditions

WHERE prisoners at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi are concerned, there may be a silver lining to having former prime...
July 26, 2018

Railways’ audit

THE woes of Pakistan Railways are not new, and a recent audit report conducted by an independent auditor and...