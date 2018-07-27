DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Under-fire ECP puts blame on result transmission system

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated July 27, 2018

Email


Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad talking to journalists.—APP
Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad talking to journalists.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad has conceded the failure of the result transmission system (RTS), saying it did not work as expected.

“It is a lesson that technologies should not be introduced before multiple tests. We will see how it can be improved,” he said at a press briefing here on Thursday.

He, however, said the RTS had significance with regard to sharing of information, but it had no legal value.

Secretary says announcement of results took 50 hours in 2008 and days in many constituencies in 2013

About delay in announcement of results, he recalled that the announcement of results took 50 hours in 2008 and it took days in many constituencies in 2013.

He said 90 per cent of results had so far been announced in the field, out of which the ECP had received around 82pc results and he was expecting 95pc results by Friday. He said the results received so far indicated that the voters turnout was over 55pc.

Claiming that the polls had been conducted in a free and fair manner, he said no serious rigging complaint had been received including the allegations of stuffing of ballot boxes and bogus vote casting. He said the complaints were procedural in nature.

About a video that went viral on social media showing a woman stamping multiple ballots, he said it was an old video. He said the colour of ballot papers used this time was green but the one showed in the video was dark in colour.

The ECP secretary said results from polling stations could not reach returning off­i­cers in time due to bad wea­ther and security threats.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Education beyond elections

Education beyond elections

We cannot differentiate between the performance of the provinces to clearly say that one did better than the other.

Editorial

Updated July 27, 2018

Time to move on

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan — a long, quintessentially Pakistani struggle to achieve the summit of national politics...
July 27, 2018

Accessing the vote

ACCOUNTS of people with limited mobility trying — and more often than not failing — to vote on Wednesday have...
July 27, 2018

Sweida massacre

THE numbers are chilling. In an orgy of violence orchestrated by the militant Islamic State group in the southern...
July 26, 2018

Prison conditions

WHERE prisoners at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi are concerned, there may be a silver lining to having former prime...
July 26, 2018

Railways’ audit

THE woes of Pakistan Railways are not new, and a recent audit report conducted by an independent auditor and...