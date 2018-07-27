DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran Khan receives VVIP protocol

Munawer AzeemUpdated July 27, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan was provided VVIP security protocol, meant for the head of government, on Thursday.

Senior police officers said he was given the protocol after the PTI won a majority in the National Assembly in the July 25 elections, as he would likely be the next prime minister.

In light of this, security measures were mounted around Mr Khan and his Banigala residence, they said. Senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Waqar Ahmed Chohan visited Mr Khan’s Banigala home and met with the official in charge of his security as well as PTI leader Naeemul Haq.

The police team assessed the residence and the area around it, including the hills, officers said.

They said there is no standard operating procedure for the prime minister in-waiting, but because Mr Khan is likely to be the next prime minister security measures have been mounted around him, his home and places where he will go.

Concertina wire will also be fixed on the gates and walls of the house, around which the police are being deployed, especially at the front side, in three rings. An ambulance, with paramedics, and fire-tenders have also been stationed outside his home.

Foot patrols have been ordered around his residence, the road leading to it and the green areas nearby, officers said. A separate team of police personnel on motorcycles will also patrol the area.

In addition, it has been suggested to establish a Rangers observation post in the hills, at points from which Mr Khan’s residence is visible. Islamabad Traffic Police have also been deployed on roads leading to his home to prevent congestion or blocked roads and ensure that traffic flows smoothly, they said.

There was also a security audit of the Banigala house by senior personnel, they said, to make the area secure enough for a VVIP. Further steps will be taken on recommendations made in the audit report.

Mr Khan has been provided a police escort that includes three vehicles of commandos during his movement, which will cover him from the front and rear.

His security team in-charge was asked to give prior detail of his movement so security can be heightened at his destination and on the way, and the security team was also briefed on security and given advice in this regard.

Naeemul Haq assured the police of full cooperation during their meeting, officers said.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (10)

1000 characters
PHILOSOPHER (FROM JAPAN)
Jul 27, 2018 11:42am

Remember he was against the vvip protocol somedays back. Let see what he'll do to eradicate VIPism in Pakistan.

Wahab
Jul 27, 2018 11:43am

He needs it.The way Indian and international establishment is weeping over his victory i as a tax payer has no objection to it what so ever. Long Live Khan. You can cynical about him using vvip protocol but lets not forget the realities of our country as well

SkyHawk
Jul 27, 2018 11:43am

Thanks police for providing security to PM Imran Khan.

A Voter
Jul 27, 2018 11:45am

Imran was already against VVIP protocols and security let’s see if he accepts it.

Shah
Jul 27, 2018 11:47am

Imran Khan must be protected at all cost. There are genuine enemies of Pakistan roaming the streets.

Haroon
Jul 27, 2018 11:52am

Stay safe dear PM

WARRIs
Jul 27, 2018 11:55am

To protect IMRAN Khan is like protecting future of Pakistan. He deserves it and Pakistan deserves him to be the Head Of State.

Pak-Australia
Jul 27, 2018 11:55am

be safe IK, nation needs you

Rubina
Jul 27, 2018 11:58am

This is his due right; now he is not just a party head but soon to hold the most important office of the state.

Zaffar
Jul 27, 2018 12:00pm

Although IK is against VIP protocols but I would suggest that he should use it because of severe threats to his life! Long live our beloved PM!!!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Education beyond elections

Education beyond elections

We cannot differentiate between the performance of the provinces to clearly say that one did better than the other.

Editorial

Updated July 27, 2018

Time to move on

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan — a long, quintessentially Pakistani struggle to achieve the summit of national politics...
July 27, 2018

Accessing the vote

ACCOUNTS of people with limited mobility trying — and more often than not failing — to vote on Wednesday have...
July 27, 2018

Sweida massacre

THE numbers are chilling. In an orgy of violence orchestrated by the militant Islamic State group in the southern...
July 26, 2018

Prison conditions

WHERE prisoners at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi are concerned, there may be a silver lining to having former prime...
July 26, 2018

Railways’ audit

THE woes of Pakistan Railways are not new, and a recent audit report conducted by an independent auditor and...