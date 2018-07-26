DAWN.COM

Pakistan Stock Exchange opens on a high in 'Naya Pakistan'

Dawn.comUpdated July 26, 2018

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied on the post-election positivity with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 750 points to close at 42,089 points.

The index gained over 760 points within minutes of opening, to trade sideways for the most part of rest of the session.

The volumes climbed to 254 million while the traded value also rose to Rs9.2 billion.

The transport sector dominated trading with 42.8m shares traded while commercial banking followed closely with 38.5m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

  1. Bank Of Punjab: 25.0m shares traded [-5.83pc];

  2. Pak International Airline Corp Ltd: 21.5m shares traded [+15.86pc];

  3. K-Electric Limited: 18.0m shares traded [+0.54pc];

  4. Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.(R): 15.7m shares traded [-5.36pc];

  5. BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd: 8.8m shares traded [+4.16pc].

