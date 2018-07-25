7 'detained’ in Karachi for possessing ‘fake’ documents, say police

Karachi police on Wednesday ‘detained’ seven persons including a woman on the complaint of a presiding officer in Korangi who found them in possession of certain documents presumed to be ‘fake’, Dawn reported.

Karachi East Zone DIG Amir Farooqi said police have not formally arrested the suspects.

“The persons being questioned are polling agents of three different political parties whose candidates were contesting from NA-239 Karachi,” DIG Farooqi said.

During interrogation, the ‘detained’ polling agents informed police that they had downloaded Form-45 from Election Commission of Pakistan’s website.

DIG Farooqi told Dawn that the political agents are not supposed to bring the Form-45 along with them. “Instead, it is the responsibility of the concerned presiding officer to give them the same documents,” he added.

“We are looking into this complaint filed by the presiding officer. So far, they [polling agents] have not been arrested," just being detained for questioning, clarified the DIG East.

Moreover, Hyderabad police officials told Dawn that a suspect was arrested from outside a polling station in Tando Jam area of Hyderabad district and fake stamps were recovered from his custody.

The suspect identified as Khan Muhammad was arrested from polling station 109 in NA-225 constituency, police said, adding that two new stamps, one pencil, sharpener and eraser, and one stamp pad were recovered from his possession.

PPP’s Sharjeel Memon and Tabdeeli Pasand Party’s Ali Qazi are contesting from the provincial seat PS-63 in the said constituency.

The arrested suspect has been shifted to the police station for further interrogation.