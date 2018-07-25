DAWN.COM

Clashes, violence mar polling in various constituencies; at least 2 killed

Dawn.com | Housh Mohammad Mangi | Sajjad Akbar Shah | Pervaiz KhanUpdated July 25, 2018

PML-N, PTI workers clash in Rajanpur.

Deadly clashes and violence between activists of rival political parties were witnessed in several areas as millions of Pakistanis went to polls on Wednesday amid tight security.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A clash erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district between workers of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), with one activist of the latter shot dead, and two others injured.

PTI and ANP workers also exchanged fire in Mardan, leaving some people injured. Police now has taken control of the situation.

A clash erupted between activists of two independent candidates' groups at a polling station in Batera area of Kohistan. There were no reports, but the polling was halted for the time being.

Punjab

One man was shot dead and another was injured in NA-153 when two political groups clashed in Punjab's Khanewal district.

Several people were injured as workers of the PML-N and PTI came face-to-face in Punjab's Rajanpur district. Police has been deployed in the area to prevent violence.

DawnNewsTV reported that PTI and PML-N activists also clashed in Shahdara area of Lahore.

At least one person was injured when PML-N and PTI workers clashes in Rawalpindi's NA-61 constituency.

A clash was also reported between two political groups in Gujranwala.

Sindh

Seven people were injured after clashes between two rival political groups at a women's polling station in Khipro area of Sindh's Sanghar district. Polling was halted at a polling station following the clashes.

The dispute started between voters of the PPP and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) at a polling station in Yamin Hingorjo after a woman was stopped from casting the vote on technical reasons.

GDA's Abid Hingorjo who was injured in the clash is said to be in a serious condition and has been shifted to Hyderabad. Other injured include GDA's Nazar Hingorjo and Anwar Hingorjo and PPP's Anwar Marri, Mir Muhammad Marri, Ali Ahmed and Kanndo Marri; they have have been shifted to Khipro taluka hospital.

Balochistan

At least two people were injured during an incident of firing a polling station in Balochistan's Naseerabad district, DawnNewsTV reported.

Sanity
Jul 25, 2018 02:39pm

Shame on all the hooligans no matter which political party they belong to!

Rehan Hussain
Jul 25, 2018 02:44pm

What about Balochistan?! Its still part of Pakistan

raza
Jul 25, 2018 03:23pm

Tragic! I am sad over fighting of people amongst themselves while mostly they are all muslim brothers or Pakistanis. Secondly, they are killing in the name of political differences which is not a holy war! While our enemies are already targetting us in Balochistan and other parts of the country in blasts!

SUMAIRA
Jul 25, 2018 03:54pm

Rowdy hooligans must be stopped. Law enforcement and peaceful elections have succeeded in is objective

