DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

31 killed in suicide blast outside Quetta polling station

AFP | Syed Ali Shah | Hafeezullah SheraniUpdated July 25, 2018

Email


People attend funeral of suicide bombing victims in Quetta on Wednesday. — AP
People attend funeral of suicide bombing victims in Quetta on Wednesday. — AP
Security personnel gather at the site of the suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta on July 25. — AFP
Security personnel gather at the site of the suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta on July 25. — AFP
Relatives reacts as they carry an injured blast victim. —AFP
Relatives reacts as they carry an injured blast victim. —AFP
A view of a police van that was damaged in the blast. — DawnNewsTV
A view of a police van that was damaged in the blast. — DawnNewsTV

At least 31 people have been killed and more than 30 injured in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area on Wednesday, officials said.

Police officials and civilians both are among the dead. Eight of the wounded are in critical condition.

A statement issued by Quetta police said a suicide bomber blew himself up after he was stopped from entering the Tameer-i-Nau Education Complex school, which is serving as a polling station. Earlier reports had said the target of the blast was a police van.

“(The bomber) was trying to enter the polling station. When police tried to stop him he blew himself up,” a local administration official in Quetta, Hashim Ghilzai, told AFP. Police officials rushed to the site and launched a probe into the blast.

The explosion occurred outside the school in Quetta's 'sensitive' NA-260 constituency where polling was taking place. A number of target killing incidents and bombings have taken place in this area over the last 15 years.

The blast has left 31 people dead and more than two dozen people injured, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya said quoting the latest figures.

A station house officer (SHO) injured in the attack is in a critical condition, DawnNewsTV reported. An emergency has been imposed at the Civil Hospital.

Polling was halted at the school after the blast, but it resumed after a few hours.

Volunteers and security officers visit the site of a bombing in Quetta. —AP
Volunteers and security officers visit the site of a bombing in Quetta. —AP

The attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State (IS) group through its official Amaq news agency.

The blast is the first major terror incident to have occurred since polling kicked off across the country for 2018 general elections.

Earlier in the day, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at a polling station in the village of Koshk, in Khuzdar district. The attack left one policeman dead and three wounded.

Balochistan has suffered the brunt of a series of attacks that killed more than 180 people across Pakistan during the brief but acrimonious election campaign, including a blast in Mastung district also claimed by IS which killed 153 people, including local politician Siraj Raisani.

He was one of three election candidates killed by militant attacks during the election campaign.

The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across the country to ensure security for the election, bolstered by an additional 450,000 police.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

Comments (16)

1000 characters
Sanity
Jul 25, 2018 11:45am

The Armed Forces should do an operation clean up similar to the one in the FATA and KP etc. To completely eliminate such terrorist elements.

Asif
Jul 25, 2018 12:07pm

Very sad news. Rest in peace.

Zeeshandxb
Jul 25, 2018 12:25pm

Law enforcement agencies should answer whats going on? This is a series of security failures

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 25, 2018 12:26pm

RIP. Security is very strict the armed forces and our intelligence agencies have done a excellent job in Baluchistan, Pakistan. They have foiled 100's of terror incidents, so many sad incidents like the one we saw today would have taken place if it was not for our agencies and forces. We must not forget the hundreds of bad incidents which have prevented.

Jay Pee
Jul 25, 2018 12:51pm

Very sad to know that people who came to vote are killed by these terroists. New Pakistan establishment is expected to tighten the noose of these organisations which roam freely there.

Pak-Australia
Jul 25, 2018 01:00pm

looks like kulbhooshan jhadave in action again.

pak army with take care soon

Fareed Ashraf Chaudhry
Jul 25, 2018 01:41pm

This was expected, no?

Pakistani
Jul 25, 2018 01:48pm

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioun

Khurram
Jul 25, 2018 02:20pm

With military completely focused on elections, how these attacks are still happening?

Rizwan Khalid Arain
Jul 25, 2018 02:46pm

Innocent died. Tears for our beloved brothers and sisters.

joe
Jul 25, 2018 03:22pm

What a add news in any democracy,where citizens get killed for going to cast their votes. Something that upset was a statement I heard on news channel by a high ranking police officer er "We are prepared for such attacks during polling.We have already arranged for 1000 coffins."

joe
Jul 25, 2018 03:25pm

@Pak-Australia I belive that army PRO ,the other day was saying that army gurantee safety of all voters as we have deployed 1.37 lakh army personal for security duties for election.

Hasan Saeed
Jul 25, 2018 05:10pm

:(

Markhor
Jul 25, 2018 06:23pm

prayers for those who lost life.

lion
Jul 25, 2018 07:36pm

I fail to connect that we have crushed the back bone but still these violence doesn't leave the land. Why we do not deal with Iran and Afghanistan in hard way.

Ashish Khandekar
Jul 25, 2018 10:22pm

sad

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 25, 2018

The power to choose

TODAY belongs to the voter. Political parties have campaigned for the people’s vote, but the campaigns ended at...
July 25, 2018

First woman CJ

PAKISTAN finally has its first female high court chief justice. On Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar...
July 25, 2018

Cricket win

THE Pakistan cricket team’s 5-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe in the recent ODI series has been a lopsided affair, though ...
Militant threat
Updated July 24, 2018

Militant threat

A vast and unprecedented security net is to be thrown around the polling process across the country.
July 24, 2018

Iran-US verbal spat

IT is a pity that the conduct of international relations has come to this: the president of the United States is...
July 24, 2018

Campaign finances

IT ought to be apparent that political controversies, militant violence and clashes between institutions cannot...