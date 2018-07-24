ECP takes notices of candidates participating in TV shows after July 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday took notice of several candidates who allegedly violated the code of conduct set for the 2018 general elections by participating in TV talk shows after the expiry of the deadline for electioneering.

According to ECP spokesperson Altaf Ahmed, multiple cases of misconduct have been identified by the monitoring teams of the commission.

The spokesperson issued a statement to media, mentioning that candidates were barred from participating in TV talk shows after July 23. Those candidates who violated the code of conduct will be summoned through notices, he added.

The ECP will decide their fate after formal hearing of each case.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza assured voters that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was "trying its best to hold free, fair and unbiased elections".

In a video message released by the election body, Raza urged voters to fulfill their "duty towards the nation" by casting their votes responsibly on polling day on July 25.