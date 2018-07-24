DAWN.COM

KSE-100 index gains 875 points as stock market experiences bullish trend before election

Dawn.comUpdated July 24, 2018

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a bullish session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 875 points to close at 41,339.

The index opened higher and maintained its positive movement through the session. The market's opening at 40,464 points remained a day's low, whereas the index tested the day's high at 41,462 points near the close of the session.

According to a JS Global report, major heavyweights, including PPL (+2.6pc), POL (+3.5pc), LUCK (+3.5pc), HBL (+1.7pc) and ENGRO (+2.3pc), cumulatively contributed 237 points.

Cement sector led the optimism after two straight sessions closing in the red zone, the report said, adding that DGKC (+5.0pc), FCCL (+4.9pc), PIOC (+4.7pc), MLCF (+4.5pc) and LUCK (+3.5pc) were the major movers of the sector.

In all, 191 million shares changed hands as compared to only 109m shares traded yesterday. Similarly, the trade value stood at Rs7.7 billion as compared to Rs5.1b on Monday.

Of the 353 scrips traded, 280 advanced, 61 declined and 12 remained unchanged. The transport sector dominated trading with 31.5m shares traded, followed by the cement and banking sectors, with 24.3m and 20.8m shares respectively.

Volumes traded:

Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.(R): 19.14m shares traded [+36.59pc];

Bank Of Punjab: 11.26m shares traded [+2.71pc];

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd: 8.4m shares traded [+4.85pc];

K-Electric Limited: 8.4m shares traded [+4.15pc];

Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd: 7.5m shares traded [+3.33pc].

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Business
