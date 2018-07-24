DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No poll for NA-60: Supreme Court rejects Shaikh Rashid's plea

Rana BilalUpdated July 24, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shaikh Rashid's plea for going ahead with polling in NA-60 after they were deferred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a special court disqualified a candidate, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, in the ephedrine case.

The top court validated the Lahore High Court's (LHC) verdict to upheld the ECP's decision, on the basis that it is practically impossible to hold elections in NA-60 on Wednesday, July 25. According to the ECP, it would take a lot of time to print new ballot papers for the 700,000 voters residing in the constituency.

Abbasi was disqualified just three days ahead of the general elections. At the time of his conviction, all preparations for the polls, including printing of ballot papers inscribing his name, had been finalised.

Furthermore, he was the only PML-N candidate in the constituency as the party had not fielded any covering contestant in NA-60.

Subsequently, the ECP postponed the polling in NA-60 constituency following Abbasi's disqualification by the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court in Rawalpindi a day earlier.

As the ECP is "bound to provide a level playing field to all candidates [...] the general election in NA-60 is postponed and will be conducted after the scheduled general elections, along with other postponed elections," the commission had said.

Yesterday, Rashid — who otherwise would have enjoyed a virtual walkover in the absence of his main rival — had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the ECP's decision. However, the LHC rejected his plea, prompting Rashid to move the top court.

LHC Justice Mustaqeem, while dismissing Rashid's plea earlier, had considered the possibility of printing new ballot papers, at which the ECP's lawyer informed him that it was out of question because it would take a lot of time to print new ballot papers for the 700,000 voters residing in the constituency.

The apex court heard Rashid's petition today, in which he had argued that the election could only be postponed by a returning officer (RO) if one of the candidates passes away. he further argued that the ECP had therefore no right to postpone the election for any other reason.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had subsequently issued notices to the federal government and the ECP, seeking their responses to the petition. He had remarked that the petition was being heard to elaborate on the point Rashid had raised.

However, after hearing the facts of the matter, the chief justice eventually advised Rashid to wait and contest a 'fair' election instead of winning on a walkover, "not for himself but for the sake of voters".

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps
Go to top

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Militant threat
Updated July 24, 2018

Militant threat

A vast and unprecedented security net is to be thrown around the polling process across the country.
July 24, 2018

Iran-US verbal spat

IT is a pity that the conduct of international relations has come to this: the president of the United States is...
July 24, 2018

Campaign finances

IT ought to be apparent that political controversies, militant violence and clashes between institutions cannot...
July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...