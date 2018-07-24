DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP orders 3 Allahu Akbar Tehreek candidates to submit CNIC, passport copies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ordered three election candidates from the Allahu Akbar Tehreek (AAT) to submit copies of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and passports after it emerged that their names are included in the United Nations' terror watchlist, DawnNews TV reported.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Abdul Ghaffar Soomro — the ECP member from Sindh — heard the case. Mohammad Ashraf, who is running from the NA-149 constituency in Sahiwal; Zafar Iqbal, who is contesting from the PP-113 constituency in Faisalabad; and Ehsan Ranjha from the PP-67 constituency in Mandi Bahauddin, appeared before the ECP today.

No representative from the interior ministry appeared before the bench.

The counsel for AAT candidates argued that it was "unfair" to summon them one day before elections.

The bench ordered the candidates in question to submit the copies of their CNICs and passports along with a written response to the ECP. The hearing was adjourned until August 29.

The candidates will still be able to contest elections on July 25. However, if the ECP decides against their eligibility, they will be denotified.

The ECP had taken notice of the matter last week and issued a notice to all three candidates, ordering them to appear before the body. The notices, titled "Pakistan's commitments under FATF and participation of MML in the general elections 2018 from the Allahu Akbar Tehreek" told the candidates that in case of their failure to appear before the ECP, the matter would be decided in their absence.

The banned Milli Muslim League (MML) — a political face of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaatud Dawa —was denied registration by the ECP, following which the party fielded its candidates from the platform of AAT.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps
Go to top

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Militant threat
Updated July 24, 2018

Militant threat

A vast and unprecedented security net is to be thrown around the polling process across the country.
July 24, 2018

Iran-US verbal spat

IT is a pity that the conduct of international relations has come to this: the president of the United States is...
July 24, 2018

Campaign finances

IT ought to be apparent that political controversies, militant violence and clashes between institutions cannot...
July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...