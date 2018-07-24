DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US commanders claim Afghan strategy boosting peace hopes

ReutersUpdated July 24, 2018

Email


KABUL: Increasing prospects of peace talks with the Taliban show the US strategy in Afghanistan is working, despite continuing violence and insurgent control of wide areas of the countryside, top US commanders in Afghanistan said on Monday.

The comments came as speculation has grown that talks to end 17 years of war in Afghanistan may be closer after last month’s ceasefire over the Eid holiday brought scenes of unarmed fighters and soldiers mingling on the streets.

“The advancement towards the reconciliation goal in President Trump’s strategy has seen progress in the last year that we haven’t seen in the previous 17 years and that is significant,” General John Nicholson, commander of the Nato-led Resolute Support mission, told reporters.

“I believe this advancement towards peace is extremely relevant and in a way is perhaps more important than some of these other metrics that we’ve been using,” he said.

Almost a year after US President Donald Trump sent more troops to Afghanistan and gave commanders greater authority to use air strikes against the Taliban, thousands of civilians are still being killed and wounded and the government holds no more than two-thirds of the country.

However General Joseph Votel, the top US regional commander who was visiting Kabul, expressed “cautious optimism” about the progress made. He said the strategy, which set no deadline for US forces to leave Afghanistan, had squeezed the Taliban and created the space for diplomatic and social pressure for peace to build.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps
Go to top

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Militant threat
Updated July 24, 2018

Militant threat

A vast and unprecedented security net is to be thrown around the polling process across the country.
July 24, 2018

Iran-US verbal spat

IT is a pity that the conduct of international relations has come to this: the president of the United States is...
July 24, 2018

Campaign finances

IT ought to be apparent that political controversies, militant violence and clashes between institutions cannot...
July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...