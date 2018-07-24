DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Faryal Talpur gets six-day protective bail in FIA case

M.B. KalhoroUpdated July 24, 2018

Email


LARKANA: A division bench of the Sindh High Court, Larkana circuit, granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur on Monday and ordered her to furnish surety and personal bond of Rs2 million in the money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Ms Talpur accompanied by her lawyers Farooq H. Naek, Safdar Bhutto, Inayatullah Morio and Asif Abdul Razzak Soomro appeared before the bench — comprising Justice Abdul Rasheed Soomro and Justice Irshad Ali Shah — and through a constitutional petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution requested for the pre-arrest bail.

Read: Zardari, Faryal Talpur declared absconders by FIA in money laundering case

The request for the grant of pre-arrest (protective bail) was made in relation to FIR No 4 of 2018, lodged on July 6 under sections 419/420/468/471/109 of the PPC read with section 5(2) PCA, 1947, read with sections 3 and 4 AML Act, 2010, at the FIA, State Bank Circle, Karachi, and interim charge-sheet No 12/2018, dated 21.7.2018, in case No 43/2018 before a special court, (offences in banks) Sindh, at Karachi.

Ms Talpur asked the bench for grant of one month’s protective bail, but the bench did not agree to her request. Later, her lawyers requested for a fortnight, but the bench granted Ms Talpur only six days’ protective bail and ordered her to furnish the surety and personal bond of Rs2m.

Ms Talpur is contesting the July 25 elections from the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-10 (Larkana-I) against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Amir Bakhsh Bhutto.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps
Go to top

Read more

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Omair Khalid
Jul 24, 2018 07:57am

45B case and 2m surety? It's a joke

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Militant threat
Updated July 24, 2018

Militant threat

A vast and unprecedented security net is to be thrown around the polling process across the country.
July 24, 2018

Iran-US verbal spat

IT is a pity that the conduct of international relations has come to this: the president of the United States is...
July 24, 2018

Campaign finances

IT ought to be apparent that political controversies, militant violence and clashes between institutions cannot...
July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...