Attempts being made to defame judiciary: CJP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said attempts are being made to defame the judiciary and any harm caused to the institution can jeopardise the country’s stability.

The CJP made these remarks at a book launch in Lahore on Monday just hours after seeking comments from the Islamabad High Court chief justice about the veracity of the allegations levelled by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a senior judge of the IHC, against the “interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters”.

He also declared that justice would be dispensed to the IHC judge.

Claiming that he had always resisted judicial activism but had to exercise it to fill the void caused by the absence of good governance, CJP Nisar said there would be no need of judicial activism if Pakistan got a good leader who could bring back the era of Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq.

Asks IHC chief justice to comment on veracity of allegations levelled by Justice Siddiqui

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the autobiography of retired justice Fakharunisa Khokhar of the Lahore High Court, the chief justice explained that not only him but all his fellow judges of the Supreme Court had promised the nation that general elections would be held on time and the democracy would not be derailed. “See, this is happening,” he remarked.

Terming work on the Bhasha and Mohmand dams a great achievement of the Supreme Court, the CJP said that conspiracies had been hatched against the construction of the Kalabagh dam. He said the progress achieved on the Bhasha and Mohmand dams was the result of the SC’s passion and devotion. Consultation was also under way with Chinese experts on the production of water through air, he said, adding that all this was the responsibility of the elected governments.

Earlier, CJP Nisar asked IHC Chief Justice Mohammad Anwar Kasi to obtain material/evidence from Justice Siddiqui to substantiate the allegations he had levelled in his speech at the Rawalpindi Bar Association and to comment on the veracity of those charges. The SC also acquired the transcript and record of the speech from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

In his speech, Justice Siddiqui had alleged that the IHC chief justice had been approached by officials of intelligence agencies to convey a message that they did not want release of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections. In response, Justice Siddiqui alleged, the IHC chief justice had assured them that the bench would be constituted as per their convenience.

The Supreme Court on Monday regretted that the allegations levelled in the speech cast aspersions, maligned the superior judiciary, berated its independence as well as implicated the IHC chief justice and some other national institutions.

The IHC registrar was asked to submit the chief justice’s comments as well as evidence obtained from Justice Siddiqui to the CJP office for consideration and appropriate action.

Meanwhile, hearing an application filed by a civil society member, Abdullah Malik, for taking notice of the allegations, CJP Nisar observed that justice would be dispensed to the judge.

“Each of my judges is entitled to get justice,” said the CJP while maintaining that nobody would be treated unjustly.

“A notice has already been taken on this matter,” CJP Nisar told Advocate Azhar Siddiqui who had filed the application on behalf of the civil society member. The chief justice reiterated that all would be done in accordance with the law.

CJP Nisar also read the oath he had taken while assuming the CJP office and observed that no harm could be caused to the judiciary.

The lawyer later withdrew the application.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2018