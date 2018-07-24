Mamnoon concerned over Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday expressed concern over reports of poor health of Nawaz Sharif and directed caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk to take care of the former prime minister.

According to a presidential spokesman, Mr Hussain telephoned Prime Minister Mulk and directed him to ensure proper medical treatment of Mr Sharif.

Mr Sharif is in Adiala jail after he was awarded a prison term by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties reference.

A press release issued by the presidency said: “President Mamnoon Hussain expressed concern over reports of bad health of Nawaz Sharif and talked to caretaker prime minister in this regard.”

AJK premier says caretakers will be responsible if anything wrong happens to Sharif

It said “the president also asked the prime minister to provide all required medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif”.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider telephoned President Mamnoon and expressed concern over poor health of Nawaz Sharif.

“The caretaker government will be responsible if anything wrong happens to Nawaz Sharif,” the AJK prime minister asked the president.

Mr Haider said satisfactory steps had not been taken for providing proper health facilities to Mr Sharif.

A four-member medical board constituted by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has carried out medical checkup of Mr Sharif in Adiala jail on Monday.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2018