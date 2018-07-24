Political parties end electioneering with lacklustre last bows

At the stroke of midnight, 24 hours before election day, all electioneering activities have been suspended by political parties in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's guidelines.

No party is allowed to hold any political gathering or corner meeting from 12.00am Tuesday till the elections are over, and all political activity will remain suspended until election results are formally announced.

Although all three major political parties had planned to culminate their campaigns with large political gatherings on Monday, the final day of electioneering seemed to lack colour and energy and concluded without much fanfare.

Section 182 of Election Act 2017 states that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours before polling.

Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs0.1 million or with both.

Besides, ECP has also barred electronic and print media from airing or publishing any election-related advertisement.

Shahbaz goes to DG Khan, Hamza ends activities in Lahore

PML-N ended its electioneering activities with rallies in Islamabad, Lahore and Dera Gazi Khan. While Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Javed Hashmi reiterated the "Vote ko Izzat Do" (give respect to the vote) slogan in Islamabad, Shahbaz Sharif addressed a gathering in DG Khan and Hamza Shahbaz tested his mettle in Lahore.

Addressing a gathering in DG Khan, Shahbaz said that if PML-N is voted to power they will construct Bhasha Dam with help of China and serve the nation.

"If voted into power than we will India behind in terms of development and modernisation," the PML-N president claimed.

Imran ends campaign in Lahore

In an address much like many of his other speeches, Imran targeted Nawaz Sharif and said that the ousted premier and his daughter are now "going through [the scenes of] a Bollywood movie and are acting exactly like they were expected to."

"He [Nawaz] is crying that there are mosquitoes in the jail and the AC does not work properly," the PTI leader said, taking aim at his incarcerated foe.

He ended with a plea to the youth to make sure that their families come out on July 25 and vote for PTI.

Bilawal does northern Sindh marathon

Bilawal began his activities today from Larkana and visited Naudero and Rato Dero before heading on to Qambar Shahdadkot.

He also briefly visited rallies at Shikarpur, Sujawal and Jacobabad's 15 Chowk before wrapping up a campaign that saw a late surge in the PPP's popularity.