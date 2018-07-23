Political parties gear up for final power shows before end of election campaign

Major political parties have geared up for their final power shows ahead of the ECP's deadline for electioneering activities, which expires Monday midnight.

Both the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold rallies in major cities of Punjab, which has more than half of National Assembly seats and will play a key role in determining the winner of the general election.

PML-N to end campaign at Rawalpindi's Liaqat Bagh

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will address a jalsa in Dera Ghazi Khan — where he is contesting for an NA seat.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz's son Hamza will lead a rally from Mochi Gate to Data Darbar in Lahore.

Shahbaz Sharif was earlier also scheduled to address Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi, but the gathering was postponed late afternoon.

PTI's campaign to end with jalsa at Data Darbar

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address supporters at multiple places in Lahore — with large gatherings planned at Jallo Mor and Wapda Town — before the party formally ends its campaign with the jalsa at Data Darbar.

Bilawal tours Northern Sindh on last day of campaign

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already on a whirlwind tour of Northern Sindh, which will end with fateha at the mazaar of the Bhuttos in Garhi Khuda Bux.

Bilawal began his activities today from Larkana and visited Naudero and Rato Dero before heading on to Qambar Shahdadkot.

He is also scheduled to address rallies at Shikarpur, Sujawal and Jacobabad's 15 Chowk.

Other political parties and candidates will also be holding their final rallies today. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is set for a jalsa atop the Liaqatabad Flyover in Karachi, while Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religious parties, will hold a jalsa in Islamabad's G-10 sector.