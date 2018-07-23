DAWN.COM

PIMS team says Nawaz to be treated at Adiala: prison sources

AP | Tahir NaseerUpdated July 23, 2018

A medical board from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday decided against moving ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif out of Adiala Jail and into a medical facility.

When Nawaz fell ill on Sunday night, a medical team led by retired Gen Azhar Kiani had suggested that he be shifted to a hospital to be treated for dehydration that might lead to heart and kidney complications.

Gen Azhar Kiani, the chief executive officer of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and former commandant of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, was also the physician of the former president, retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

It was reported on Sunday that Nawaz's heartbeat was irregular due to dehydration and that there was presence of urea in blood, which might affect his kidneys.

However, in a preliminary report compiled after a complete medical checkup on Monday, members of the PIMS board decided that Nawaz will be given medical treatment within the confines of Adiala Jail.

Sources within the prison management said that the course of treatment for Nawaz will be chosen after the results of all his medical tests are received.

Following the reports of Sharif's health issues, President Mamnoon Hussain appealed to caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk on his behalf, asking to ensure the jailed former leader gets adequate medical treatment.

