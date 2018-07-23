DAWN.COM

SC clears PML-N's Anjum Aqeel for NA-54 contest

Haseeb BhattiJuly 23, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed PML-N's Anjum Aqeel to contest from NA-54 (Islamabad-III), asking the petitioner against him to approach the court after elections.

The petitioner in the case, Malik Amjad Mahmood, told the court that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry has been underway since 2011 against Aqeel who is also a defaulter of multiple institutions.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, inquired why the petitioner had not presented these facts in front of the returning officer (RO) during scrutiny of nomination papers.

When the petitioner said that the RO was aware of these facts, the court asked him to return with his application after the July 25 elections.

Last week, NAB had opened a second inquiry against Aqeel, who is contesting against Pakistan Tehreek-i-INsaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar.

The apex court appeared unwilling to take any decision that could affect the elections as, on another application against an independent candidate from PP-240 (Bahawalpur), the court remarked that it will now be difficult to halt the election in the area.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mumtaz Ahmed had approached the SC against acceptance of independent candidate Fazal Mehmood.

The petitioner said that Mehmood's nomination papers were rejected in 2008 because he held a fake degree.

Allowing the candidate to contest the election, the court ruled that the notification for Mehmood's victory will not be issued without a court decision on the matter if the independent candidate manages to win.

saad
Jul 23, 2018 01:01pm

For sure, he is going to Lose!!

Imran ali
Jul 23, 2018 01:50pm

But PMLN will continue to shout that institutions are working against it.

last Comment
Jul 23, 2018 02:47pm

He is the same person who once said on a tv programe that "corruption is our right" no wonder he belongs to PMLN

