DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump warns Iran to 'never, ever threaten the United States again'

AFPJuly 23, 2018

Email


President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered,” if it threatens the United States (US).

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” he said on Twitter, writing the entire message in capital letters.

“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump said, in a direct message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to “play with the lion's tail,” saying that conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in an historic summit.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (10)

1000 characters
daanish
Jul 23, 2018 10:02am

Never learned any thing from defeat in Vietnam and Afghanistan .

saber
Jul 23, 2018 10:08am

Facing too much problem at home.

Syed
Jul 23, 2018 10:28am

seems like Trump or US is the only country that can threaten other country openly and as per their wish. What a shameful President and a so called democratic country US is.....

Jawad
Jul 23, 2018 10:31am

Get that Uranium enriched and start testing. North Korea did it you can also do it.

Kartikey Mishra
Jul 23, 2018 10:37am

Iran is playing with the fire that's what US wants. So iran should be keep quit in this war like situation Otherwise US is far away from this region but all the consequences Iran wud face.

Raja Abbas
Jul 23, 2018 11:21am

Trump is a bully and bullies never win.!!

WARRIs
Jul 23, 2018 11:27am

Where is freedom of expression then!! A really sad comment coming out of the world’s most “civilised” nation!

Ahmad
Jul 23, 2018 11:28am

USA, THE BULLY !!

zeeshandxb
Jul 23, 2018 11:45am

The capital letters in his tweet are showing his frustration and instant reaction. He doesnt seem to be a diplomatic person at all. He is plainly playing might is right kind of strategy here.

Apache
Jul 23, 2018 11:47am

Childish behavior!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...
July 22, 2018

Hung parliament?

TO address the enormous political, economic, security and social challenges that confront the country, a strong...
July 22, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

THE judicial process is being followed, but justice so far is not much in evidence. Rao Anwar, despite his name ...
July 22, 2018

Online abuse

TAKING note of the intensifying degree of mudslinging against candidates online, the Senate Standing Committee on...