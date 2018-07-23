Trump warns Iran to 'never, ever threaten the United States again'
President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered,” if it threatens the United States (US).
“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” he said on Twitter, writing the entire message in capital letters.
“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump said, in a direct message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to “play with the lion's tail,” saying that conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.
The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in an historic summit.
Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.
Comments (10)
Never learned any thing from defeat in Vietnam and Afghanistan .
Facing too much problem at home.
seems like Trump or US is the only country that can threaten other country openly and as per their wish. What a shameful President and a so called democratic country US is.....
Get that Uranium enriched and start testing. North Korea did it you can also do it.
Iran is playing with the fire that's what US wants. So iran should be keep quit in this war like situation Otherwise US is far away from this region but all the consequences Iran wud face.
Trump is a bully and bullies never win.!!
Where is freedom of expression then!! A really sad comment coming out of the world’s most “civilised” nation!
USA, THE BULLY !!
The capital letters in his tweet are showing his frustration and instant reaction. He doesnt seem to be a diplomatic person at all. He is plainly playing might is right kind of strategy here.
Childish behavior!