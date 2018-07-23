One dead, 13 wounded in Toronto shooting: police

A gunman opened fire in central Toronto on Sunday night, killing one and injuring 13 people including a child before being shot dead, police reported.

Toronto Police said they had responded to a call at around 10:00 pm (0200 GMT Monday) in the city's Greektown district.

“Conditions of victims not known yet. A young girl is one of the 9 victims,” the police department tweeted.

The police said the nine victims did “not include the shooter who is dead.”

Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying the suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said it was too early to say whether the shooting was terrorism.

The shooter was caught on camera prior to opening fire.

Witnesses described to local media hearing about 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times.

Jody Steinhauer, an eyewitness of the shooting, told CBC News that she was at a restaurant in the area when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

"We started to hear people scream out front," she said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted out a message of solidary with the victims, saying: “My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto.

“Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected.”

The incident comes with Canada's largest metropolis concerned over a spate of shootings, more than 200, this year. About two dozen have been fatal.

Canada traditionally has relatively low levels of gun violence, particularly compared with its neighbor the United States.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.