DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N being pushed to the wall, says Shahbaz

Shakeel AhmadJuly 23, 2018

Email


PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif addresses a public meeting on Sunday.—APP
PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif addresses a public meeting on Sunday.—APP

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has claimed that though his party is being pushed to the wall, “this wall” will be demolished on July 25.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday, Shahbaz warned that he would not be able to control the masses if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to control pre-poll and polling day rigging.

'Dark clouds are looming over elections': PML-N senators express reservations ahead of polls

Charged with emotions, Shahbaz said he would sacrifice his life for the honour of vote, a slogan being raised by Nawaz Sharif since his disqualification in the Panamagate case.

Rejecting the conviction of Hanif Abbasi, he said the manner in which the judgement was announced was regrettable.

Cautions ECP about rigging and questions timing of verdict in Hanif Abbasi case

He said that Abbasi was disqualified for he was far ahead of Shaikh Rashid in the contest for NA-60.

He said though the decision to postpone the election in the constituency was a welcoming step, the question remained unanswered as to why the court verdict was announced three days before the election.

He said on one hand the Supreme Court and FIA gave Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur enough time to contest election in the money laundering case, on the other Abbasi was convicted well ahead of the date set by the court earlier.

Shahbaz said that the Turkish president had called him by phone and inquired about Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“He expressed his best wishes for Nawaz Sharif and I requested him to help me build Pakistan and he promised to do so,” he said.

He said Erdogon said his prayers were with Pakistan and Sharif family.

Shahbaz said that he had not committed any wrongdoing in the Multan Metro Bus project. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had leveled allegations of corruption in the project but had failed to give any proof.

He said that initial estimated cost of the Peshawar Metro Bus Project was Rs14 billion which had now increased up to Rs68.5 billion.

He said that the contract of Peshawar project was given to a firm which was blacklisted.

The PML-N president said Nawaz Sharif was his leader and would remain so.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was being treated in jail like a prisoner of war. “He has been put in the jail but no one can mute his voice,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had eliminated electricity loadshedding and strengthened the country’s economy.

He said that the public gathering of Imran Khan in Multan had badly flopped.

He said that Imran khan made excuses that the people did not participate in his public gatherings due to hot weather.

“I am also addressing a public gathering in Multan and not in Europe. A large number of people are here to attend my public gathering while the people did not attend Imran Khan’s public gathering,” he said.

He said that the people will get released Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hanif Abbasi by giving their vote to the symbol of lion.

He said that a state of the art children hospital and a burn unit had been established in Multan while he got completed Lodhran-Khanewal road in a short time. He said that Nishtar Hospital II would be constructed after coming into power again.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Newspaper
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Aamir
Jul 23, 2018 07:32am

Even after manipulation, I think PML-N is still doing good!

Aamir
Jul 23, 2018 07:33am

All the best PML-N

Aamir
Jul 23, 2018 07:33am

People now know who is manipulating election. All the best PML-N!

M Mirza
Jul 23, 2018 07:42am

When it was done to PPP you were distributing sweets. You didnt do anything when the same thing was (and is) done to MQM. Now it is your turn

Vasan
Jul 23, 2018 07:43am

Nawaz is brave man. Hope he wins this time.

Hope
Jul 23, 2018 07:45am

He is right!

MA
Jul 23, 2018 07:46am

Time's up for you guys, sorry.

Osman
Jul 23, 2018 07:58am

Crying before loosing.

Anti-Corruption
Jul 23, 2018 07:59am

Sorry Mr Shehbaz Sharif, but we want corruption free Pakistan. Your party along with Zardari League have been well known corrupt parties. So no vote for you. Thanks

Tiger
Jul 23, 2018 08:00am

Why PML-N did not take any action when PTI complain that the 2013 election was rigged by their chosen Election Commission Board and caretaker PM. PML-N party no longer honest their leaders are most corrupted politicians in the history of Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 23, 2018

Controversial verdict

THE unexplained urgency with which the trial has been completed has overshadowed the crime that was alleged. For...
Updated July 23, 2018

Militant candidates

IN several constituencies, candidates with strong links to sectarian militancy and jihadi groups are being allowed ...
July 23, 2018

Schools in wrong areas

THE insufficiency of public-sector schools, coupled with the plummeting standards of the latter, has resulted in the...
July 22, 2018

Hung parliament?

TO address the enormous political, economic, security and social challenges that confront the country, a strong...
July 22, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

THE judicial process is being followed, but justice so far is not much in evidence. Rao Anwar, despite his name ...
July 22, 2018

Online abuse

TAKING note of the intensifying degree of mudslinging against candidates online, the Senate Standing Committee on...