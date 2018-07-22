Chief Election Commissioner satisfied with election arrangements after visit to ECP control room

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob on Sunday visited the 'monitoring and control room' formed by the commission to receive complaints on election day.

The two were given a briefing regarding the arrangements made for election day, and expressed satisfaction over the same.

The discussion included the development of the Result Management System (RMS) and the Result Transmission System (RTS) — a smartphone application which enables election officers to send the results to the ECP in real time.

Regarding the performance of the RTS, the officers present within the control room said that the system had delivered results with a 90 per cent success rate. They also expressed confidence that the RMS will perform well on July 25.

The CEC and ECP secretary were also informed that Deputy General Administration Naeem Akbar has been appointed in-charge of the control room whereas Additional Deputy General Shabbar Abbas will supervise the monitoring teams.

Twelve teams, comprising three people each, have been formed to monitor and address complaints on poll day.

Various TV channels will be monitored to effectively keep a look out for complaints. For this purpose, dedicated LCDs have also been installed to display some major channels.

CEC Raza and Yaqoob were apprised of the ways the general public can make complaints in the event of poll interference. Complaints will be received through fax and telephone. The use of Whatsapp and email was decided against.

People can dial 0519210812-16 to lodge their complaints through telephone, and fax their grievances on 0519210809-11.

The control room will commence operations at 6am on July 25 and will receive complaints till late into the night regarding poll count and supply of materials to and from polling stations.

In the event complaints are received, the relevant authorities will be contacted and instructed to take action.

The ECP has issued directives to resolve issues in a timely manner and has sought a report regarding the measures taken for their rectification.