Record breaking Zaman fastest to 1,000 runs; Pakistan close at 364/4 against Zimbabwe

AFPJuly 22, 2018

Two days after becoming the first player from Pakistan to score a double century in a one-day international, Fakhar Zaman reached a further milestone in becoming the quickest player in history to reach 1,000 runs in the format as Pakistan amassed 364 for 4 in the fifth and final ODI of their tour of Zimbabwe.

Zaman broke the previous record of 21 innings by reaching the mark in his 17th innings in the course of a fluent half century.

His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq was also in the runs once again, with the pair producing their fourth century stand of the series.

They took the score to 168 in the 25th over before Zaman was caught behind for 85.

While he missed out on what would have been his third hundred of the series, Zaman did also claim the records for most runs in a five-match bilateral series with 515 and most runs scored between dismissals in ODIs, having scored 455 runs since he was last dismissed in the first match of the series.

On a morning for batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq went on to reach his third century of the series, cracking eight fours and a six before he swung across the line and was trapped lbw by left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza for 110.

Though Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali fell cheaply, the carnage continued as Babar Azam raced to a century from 72 deliveries, his second fifty having taken just 17 balls.

It was his eighth career ODI century and included nine fours and two sixes, Azam doing the bulk of the scoring as Pakistan plundered 63 runs from the last five overs.

