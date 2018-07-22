DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP postpones elections in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 22, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Sunday that polling in the NA-60 constituency has been postponed due to PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi's disqualification by the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court of Rawalpindi a day earlier.

ECP notification regarding postponement of elections in NA-60 — DawnNewsTV
ECP notification regarding postponement of elections in NA-60 — DawnNewsTV

The ECP in a press release said that the preparations for the general elections were in their final stages and ballot papers for the constituency were already printed with Hanif Abbasi's election symbol on them.

As the ECP is "bound to provide a level playing field to all candidates [...] the general election in NA-60 is postponed and will be conducted after the scheduled general elections, along with other postponed elections".

On Saturday, Abbasi was arrested and sent to Adiala jail after he was convicted by the CNS Court of Rawalpindi and handed down life term in the case related to misuse of controlled chemical ephedrine.

Abbasi was contesting election against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid from NA-60, Rawalpindi. The PML-N did not have a covering candidate in the constituency.

Ephedrine case

The ANF had registered a case against Abbasi and his accomplices in June 2012 under Section 9-C, 14 and 15 of the CNS Act under which a convict may be awarded the death sentence.

Earlier on Saturday, the court had reserved the judgement in the case, but later in compliance with the Lahore High Court’s order to announce the verdict before July 25 elections, CNS Court Judge Sardar Mohammad Akram Khan announced the order at 11pm.

The ANF had booked Abbasi on the charge of misuse of 500kg ephedrine. The ANF in 2011 had registered another case against former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin; Ali Musa Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani; and others for alleged misuse of 9,000kg ephedrine, which is still pending before the CNS court of Islamabad.

Last month, Shahid Orakzai, who is known to be a habitual litigant, had filed objections against Abbasi’s candidature which had been dismissed by the returning officer as well as the appellate tribunal.

In November 2016, Abbasi had filed a petition accusing PTI leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen of not declaring their assets to the ECP, seeking their disqualification based on alleged violations of the lncome Tax Ordinance 1979 and Representation of Peoples Act 1974.

In its verdict delivered in December last year, the Supreme Court had rejected Abbasi's petition for Khan's disqualification; however, Tareen was disqualified for being "dishonest".

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Democracy’s deficits

Democracy’s deficits

How ‘free’ is the ‘common’ Pakistani voter to choose qualified and honest representatives?

Editorial

July 22, 2018

Hung parliament?

TO address the enormous political, economic, security and social challenges that confront the country, a strong...
July 22, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

THE judicial process is being followed, but justice so far is not much in evidence. Rao Anwar, despite his name ...
July 22, 2018

Online abuse

TAKING note of the intensifying degree of mudslinging against candidates online, the Senate Standing Committee on...
Updated July 21, 2018

Election security

IT is a welcome reiteration and clarification that ought to be followed in letter and spirit by the vast security...
July 21, 2018

New Israeli law

SINCE the founding of the state of Israel, efforts have been made by Zionist settlers to erase all vestiges of...
July 21, 2018

Marghazar Zoo death

THE insensitivity to the pain of others in this country is simply astounding; just as troubling is our acquiescence...