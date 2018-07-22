JUI-F's Akram Durrani escapes unhurt in Bannu ambush: police

Akram Khan Durrani, a former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, has survived a second attack in less than 10 days — this time in the Basia Kheil area of Bannu on Sunday, said police.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam — Fazl (JUI-F) leader was going to address a political convention, according to police.

DPO Bannu Khurram Rashid told DawnNewsTV that Durrani was going to far flung areas of the district to conduct a door to door campaign when his vehicle was shot at.

Durrani is contesting the election on NA-35 (Bannu) on a Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) ticket against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

On July 13, Durrani had escaped unhurt when a bomb went off near his convoy in Bannu. Four people had lost their lives while 32 others were injured.

The JUI-F leader's convoy had also been targeted in an attack in 2015 when he was the federal minister for housing and works.

Earlier today, around the same time as the attack in Bannu, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's election candidate for PK-99, Ikramullah Gandapur, was critically injured in a suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan.

The most fatal election-related attack took place in Mastung on July 13 during a corner meeting organised by Mir Siraj Raisani — a BAP candidate for PB-35 (Mastung). The deadly suicide blast claimed the lives of nearly 150 people while injuring more than 200.