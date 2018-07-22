DAWN.COM

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur injured in suicide blast in DI Khan

Dawn.comUpdated July 22, 2018

Ikramullah Gandapur, an election candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), was injured in a suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, police said.

Ikramullah Gandapur
Confirming the nature of the blast, DI Khan DPO Manzoor Afridi told Dawn.com that the attack took place in Kulachi area. Gandapur is contesting elections on a provincial assembly seat from PK-99 constituency.

According to hospital sources, the PTI leader's guard and driver were killed in the attack while Gandapur is said to be in a critical condition at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Police said that the candidate was targeted near his residence when he was going to a political convention.

Gandapur's vehicle after the suicide attack.—DawnNewsTV
Gandapur served as the provincial agricultural minister in the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. He was elected through a by-election on the Dera Ismail Khan PK-67 seat, after it was vacated following the death of his brother Law Minister Israrulah Gandapur in a suicide attack.

PTI Chief Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the "cowardly terrorist attack".

The attack comes only days after the house of a senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was attacked in Gwadar on Tuesday. According to sources, Abdul Ghafoor Hoat was inside the house when unidentified gunmen fired shots at his house. He, however, escaped unhurt.

The most fatal election-related attack took place in Mastung on July 13 during a corner meeting organised by Mir Siraj Raisani — a BAP candidate for PB-35 (Mastung). The deadly suicide blast claimed the lives of nearly 150 people while injuring more than 200.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

