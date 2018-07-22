DAWN.COM

In a first, ECP suspends Returning Officer over ‘partiality’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In the first-ever exercise of its powers against a judicial officer, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has removed a returning officer from Okara from his position on the complaint of being partisan.

Informed sources in the commission told Dawn that the complaint was shared with the Okara District Returning Officer, who agreed that the RO concerned was not impartial.

A notification for appointment of his replacement will be issued today (Sunday).

In another related development, an assistant returning officer from Sindh faced arrest for trying to unseal packets containing postal ballots. Sources in the ECP said he had been caught red-handed while making the attempt.

ARO faces arrest after attempts to unseal postal ballot papers

The ECP secretary immediately took up the matter with the Sindh chief secretary and conveyed him orders of the commission for immediate arrest of the officer.

In Dadu, six polling officials, including an ARO, were arrested for allegedly tampering with postal ballot papers in PS-80 (Sehwan) and NA-233 (Kotri-Sehwan) constituencies. A case was registered at the Sehwan police station against ARO Qurban Ali Memon, Mohammad Saleh Memon, Abid Ali, Mohammad Aslam, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi and Abdul Aziz Rahopoto.

The ECP has also suspended four officers of the Punjab government, including a DSP, for misusing their official position by participating in a political campaign.

Those suspended include deputy secretary of the population welfare department, Allah Yar Dhako, Punjab DSP Shahbaz Ahmad Dhako, Chiniot DHQ surgeon Dr Mohammad Ali Haral, and health and nutrition supervisor of the basic health unit in Chiniot, Mohammad Imran Khan Haral.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2018

