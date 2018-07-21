DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former model, writer Annie Ali Khan found dead after fire at apartment

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated July 21, 2018

Email


Quratulain Ali Khan discusses her report for Herald titled 'The Missing Daughters of Pakistan' with Mubashir Zaidi, Zarrar Khuhro and Alia Chughtai on DawnNewsTV talk show, 'Zara Hat Kay'. ─ DawnNewsTV
Quratulain Ali Khan discusses her report for Herald titled 'The Missing Daughters of Pakistan' with Mubashir Zaidi, Zarrar Khuhro and Alia Chughtai on DawnNewsTV talk show, 'Zara Hat Kay'. ─ DawnNewsTV

Former model and freelance journalist Quratulain (Annie) Ali Khan was found dead inside her residence in Karachi on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Omar Shahid told Dawn that her body was recovered from her flat located on the third floor in the Qasr-e-Zainab building situated in the red zone near Karachi Gymkhana and State Guest House.

Police believe that she committed suicide by setting her books on fire, owing to which she suffocated to death.

Her body was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where doctors confirmed that suffocation was the cause of death. There were apparently no burn or injury marks on her body.

SSP Shahid said that she was living alone in her flat as her husband reportedly lives abroad.

Another police official, Artillery Maidan Station House Officer Safdar Mashwani, told Dawn that they received information from a neighbour that smoke was emanating from her flat. The police rushed to the spot and found the door locked from inside. The police broke down the door and found her body inside along with some burnt books.

A former neighbour of the deceased, who wished to remain anonymous, told Dawn that after her marriage, Annie shifted to the United States. However, she later separated from her husband and returned to Pakistan.

She was living with a female colleague who has reportedly gone to England. The deceased’s two brothers also live abroad.

The neighbour told Dawn that Annie had been working as a writer and wrote for various magazines. She has also recently completed her book and said that it was perhaps under in the process of publication.

Annie, 38, was a former model who branched off into journalism and documentary production, and has contributed to Dawn, Herald, Slate, The Express Tribune, The Asia Society, and The Caravan, among other publications.

She wrote 'The missing daughters of Pakistan' for Herald last year.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Orakzai.
Jul 21, 2018 08:15pm

Rip

King Akbar
Jul 21, 2018 08:26pm

Sad to hear :(

Rest in peace dear Annie Ali

Riaz
Jul 21, 2018 08:27pm

Very sad, may she rest in peace

Ramaraba Ali
Jul 21, 2018 09:15pm

Rip dear maam

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 21, 2018

Election security

IT is a welcome reiteration and clarification that ought to be followed in letter and spirit by the vast security...
July 21, 2018

New Israeli law

SINCE the founding of the state of Israel, efforts have been made by Zionist settlers to erase all vestiges of...
July 21, 2018

Marghazar Zoo death

THE insensitivity to the pain of others in this country is simply astounding; just as troubling is our acquiescence...
Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...