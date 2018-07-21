DAWN.COM

Zardari, Faryal Talpur declared absconders by FIA in money laundering case

Shafi BalochUpdated July 21, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday declared PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur absconders in a corruption case relating fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth Rs35 billion, DawnNewsTV reported.

The case was initially registered against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who is widely believed to be close to former president Asif Ali Zardari, and other bankers in connection with an ongoing probe into a massive money laundering scam.

Lawai and other bankers were accused of facilitating opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited, where ‘beneficiaries of the Sindh government’ had deposited Rs35 billion that was subsequently transferred to different accounts

In the case's interim charge sheet dated July 21, 2018, Zardari and Talpur's names appeared in the list of absconding accused persons along with their addresses.

Besides, Zardari's close aide Anwar Majeed and his son were also named in the list of absconders which contains the names of 20 individuals.

The Supreme Court on July 12 had restrained the FIA from pursuing its investigation in the fake bank accounts case till the coming general elections are over.

“We do not want excuses that the July 25 elections are rigged,” Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had observed.

The names of Zardari and Talpur had been included in the ECL on July 8 on the request of the FIA along with those of five others accused in the scam.

CJP Nisar denied that he had ordered the two PPP leaders' names to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). However, the interior ministry had then claimed that their names had been included in the list on the orders of the apex court.

In another development on the issue, the interior ministry on Thursday removed their names from the ECL — as they were deemed not to be involved — and sent copies of a notification issued in this regard to all the authorities concerned.

A judicial magistrate (South) on Thursday granted the investigating officer three days to submit an investigation report in the case.

M. Saeed
Jul 21, 2018 08:36pm

How are they absconders when they are visible on media every day?

Harmony-1©
Jul 21, 2018 08:39pm

This family needs to be held accountable for their corruption. Sooner the better.

Pakistani
Jul 21, 2018 08:49pm

Putting their names on ECL again & again has got you nowhere. Not sure if that helps

MONIER
Jul 21, 2018 09:14pm

He has been able to play around the system of accountability for too long

