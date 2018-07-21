DAWN.COM

PPP contesting despite having reservations, says Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 21, 2018

LAHORE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says his party is taking part in the elections despite having strong reservations over the process.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Karachi here on Friday, he reiterated that the PPP had serious reservations over the election process.

“Besides other attempts in favour of a certain party, the PPP candidates are being pressured to either quit the electoral race or fight as an independent,” he said.

This situation, he said, could not be tolerated but for the sake of democracy they’re taking part in polls.

“The polls should be fair and transparent and the process must not be made controversial by facilitating certain parties and allies,” he said, adding that the July 25 vote is a challenge for pro-democracy forces.

Replying to a query about the set-up to emerge after the controversial polls, he said “even a weak democracy is better than dictatorship.”

In reference to seat adjustments with certain religious elements in Karachi by the PTI and the PML-N, he accused both the parties of striking electoral alliances with “terrorists”.

“The PML-N is used to selection instead of election while this party and the PTI strike alliances with banned outfits against us like in Karachi,” he said.

He said his election campaign in Punjab gave a ray of hope for positive politics. Expressing his gratitude for the response given by the public from Karachi to Peshawar, he promised to continue his struggle even after polls.

“Whether the party loses or wins the polls, it’ll do pro-federation politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his gratitude for the people of Punjab for opening their arms for the PPP chairman.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2018

