DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Alleged facilitator of Mastung blast killed in FC operation in Kalat district

AFP | Syed Ali ShahJuly 20, 2018

Email


The Frontier Corps (FC) in Balochistan on Friday reportedly killed the alleged facilitator of the Mastung suicide bombing in an early morning shootout in Kalat district, officials said.

The operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off about the presence of an alleged Islamic State (IS) operative identified as Hidayat Ullah in a house in Darenjo village of Kalat district, DawnNewsTV reported.

“The Frontier Corps (FC) raided the house and killed Hidayat Ullah after a strong resistance from him,” said Kalat Deputy Commissioner Qaisar Khan.

A senior FC official claimed that Hidayat Ullah was the alleged facilitator of Hafeez Nawaz, who had reportedly carried out the suicide bombing in Mastung last week which killed at least 149 people.

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) central leader Siraj Raisani was also among the dead when the bomber blew himself up during a corner meeting in Daringarh area of Mastung district. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya of the Balochistan police’s counterterrorism department told a press conference that the suicide bomber had been identified as Hafeez Nawaz, son of Muhammad Nawaz.

DIG Goraya said that Hafeez originally belonged to Abbottabad but he had been living in a village of Thatta district of Sindh for many years.

Mastung Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari also confirmed the Kalat raid. “Hidayat Ullah led a group of IS operatives, who are present in different areas of Balochistan, and we hope to track them down pretty soon,” Lashari added.

News of Hidayat Ullah's death coincides with a small explosion in Chaman district bordering Afghanistan which wounded four people.

The bomb planted on a motorbike apparently targeted an FC vehicle and went off seconds after it passed by.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Naxalite
Jul 20, 2018 09:00pm

Good job FC

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...