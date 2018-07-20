DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nadra expedites efforts to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

Shakeel QararJuly 20, 2018

Email


The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Friday announced to keep all its offices open during the weekend and keep its printing press functioning round-the-clock in a bid to ensure the printing and delivery of under-process computerised national identity cards (CNICs) before July 25 — the election day.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Nadra headquarters which was chaired by Chairman Usman Mubeen. The authority decided to print all cards on an urgent basis, including those falling under the normal category.

Take a look: The ECP has given magisterial powers to army officers on election duty, but what does that really mean?

According to a press release issued by Nadra, all applications received before July 16 will be processed on priority basis.

Moreover, the applicants who applied for renewal of CNIC after July 16 have been permitted to keep their old CNICs, so that the voters holding expired CNICs are also able to cast their vote.

Applicants can receive their cards from Nadra offices till 9pm, moreover, the offices will remain open till 2pm on the election day.

According to Nadra, it has also issued special instructions to the relevant courier company in this regard.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Anwar Motan
Jul 20, 2018 06:43pm

When is the overseas voting site going to be ready?

Orakzai.
Jul 20, 2018 06:59pm

I would be not able to vote due to Nadra negligence and failure to deliver my CNIC on time. I had applied for renewal of my CNIC last year through online service of Nadra,I received SMS of printing of my card and after that I don't know where my card has gone. I sent 100 emails and phoned them many times, but didn't receive any response.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...