Nadra expedites efforts to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25
The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Friday announced to keep all its offices open during the weekend and keep its printing press functioning round-the-clock in a bid to ensure the printing and delivery of under-process computerised national identity cards (CNICs) before July 25 — the election day.
The decision was taken during a meeting at Nadra headquarters which was chaired by Chairman Usman Mubeen. The authority decided to print all cards on an urgent basis, including those falling under the normal category.
According to a press release issued by Nadra, all applications received before July 16 will be processed on priority basis.
Moreover, the applicants who applied for renewal of CNIC after July 16 have been permitted to keep their old CNICs, so that the voters holding expired CNICs are also able to cast their vote.
Applicants can receive their cards from Nadra offices till 9pm, moreover, the offices will remain open till 2pm on the election day.
According to Nadra, it has also issued special instructions to the relevant courier company in this regard.
Comments
When is the overseas voting site going to be ready?
I would be not able to vote due to Nadra negligence and failure to deliver my CNIC on time. I had applied for renewal of my CNIC last year through online service of Nadra,I received SMS of printing of my card and after that I don't know where my card has gone. I sent 100 emails and phoned them many times, but didn't receive any response.