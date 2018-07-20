DAWN.COM

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Modi's govt

APUpdated July 20, 2018

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Congress party lawmakers shout slogans as their party president Rahul Gandhi, centre, watches during a protest outside the Indian parliament house in New Delhi. ─ AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Congress party lawmakers shout slogans as their party president Rahul Gandhi, centre, watches during a protest outside the Indian parliament house in New Delhi. ─ AP

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to live up to its promises as the Indian Parliament on Friday debated a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, accused the government of creating only 400,000 new jobs against the 20 million promised in a year. He accused Modi of favouring big business houses in defence and business deals at the expense of poor people.

That angered lawmakers in Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, leading the speaker to briefly adjourn the house proceedings to cool tempers.

Gandhi later resumed his speech and at the end of it unexpectedly walked to where Modi was sitting and shook hands and hugged him.

The no-confidence motion holds no threat to Modi's 4-year-old government, which has a clear majority in the powerful 545-member lower house of parliament, controlling more than 300 seats.

The opposition apparently decided to test the strength of Modi's government following estrangement with some of Modi's allies. Two of them, Shiv Sena and Biju Janata Dal, decided to abstain from voting to express their unhappiness with Modi's policies.

Opposition leaders, however, hope to reap political gains ahead of national elections early next year.

They also accuse the government of failing to check rising violence against women, Muslims and Dalits.

Modi is expected to respond to opposition accusations in his speech ahead of the vote later Thursday.

Gandhi accused the Modi government of buying 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a highly inflated price. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman immediately refuted his claim.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani accused Gandhi of indulging in rhetoric and asked him back up his accusations with proof. Another minister, Kiran Rijijju, dismissed Gandhi's speech as “a political stunt.'”

As parliament debated the no-confidence motion, farmers marched in the Indian capital demanding loan waivers and fair prices for their produce and other government help as India's agriculture sector struggles from years of declining earnings.

sd
Jul 20, 2018 05:07pm

Not a good Idea, BJP in majority without any outside support. wait till Thursday how Modi will park you out side boundary ,

Sakthi
Jul 20, 2018 05:13pm

This is the beauty of democracy.

Peace loversp
Jul 20, 2018 05:49pm

Mody is a great leader of great Hindu republic of India

Isabhai suratwala
Jul 20, 2018 06:03pm

How can an opposition ask that against a government and alliance in the majority..........if opposition looses then it will give a good signal to BJP in the next elections....

anand
Jul 20, 2018 06:06pm

Time is coming to say Good Bye

